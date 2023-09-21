Match ends, Legia Warsaw 3, Aston Villa 2.
Aston Villa made a poor start to a first European campaign in 13 years as some appalling defending allowed Legia Warsaw to get the better of them in their Europa Conference League group opener.
Returning to continental competition thanks to a stunning run of form in the second half of last season, the former European champions looked good going forward but continually gave Legia a leg up at the other end.
The tone was set after just three minutes as Pawel Wszolek was allowed to get ahead of his marker to slot a low cross home before Jhon Duran made amends by heading home after Nicolo Zaniolo's shot had been pushed on to the bar by home keeper Kacper Tobiasz.
Again, though, Legia were invited on, with Ernest Muci left alone to charge in, latch on to Wzsolek's cross and fire home.
Lucas Digne's deflected strike cancelled that out but the defensive horror show from the Premier League side continued after the break as Legia were gifted possession and Muti given all the room he needed to fire a superb low shot inside the far bottom corner.
This time Villa had no response.
In fact, they could easily have lost by more had Emiliano Martinez not pulled off some fine saves, including to deny Bartosz Slisz before Calum Chambers cleared Marc Gual's follow up off the line.
Jacob Ramsey - making his return from injury - had a great chance to nick a point, but lashed a shot wide before Leon Bailey fires into the side-netting in added time.
Villa's next European game is on 5 October when they host Zrinjski Mostar, who beat Alkmaar 4-3 in Group E's other game on Thursday.
Back in Europe but issues at the back
Villa's surge to European football last season was completed as another side in claret and blue were on the final charge to their own moment of continental glory.
West Ham's victory in the Europa Conference League serves as an enticement for what is possible if you take this competition - ostensibly Europe's third-tier event - seriously.
And if anyone knows the joys European success can bring to a club unlikely to challenge for league titles domestically it is Villa boss Unai Emery, who led Sevilla to Europa League triumphs three seasons running before subsequently winning it with Villarreal.
The Spaniard will be concerned, though, at just how shaky Villa looked at the back in this - something that has already cost them some heavy defeats in away games of their league campaign this season.
Five changes were made to the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend but only Duran furthered his cause for inclusion.
At the other end, Chambers and debutant Clement Lenglet looked nervy and were slow to react to the threats Legia posed on the break.
Digne has been a regular this season and scored on the night, but his vulnerability at left-back suggests Alex Moreno could make a return to the side after recovering from injury.
It was not a game midfielder Youri Tielemans will add to his scrapbook either.
In broader terms, what the result demonstrates, as West Ham found last year, is that unfamiliar sides from smaller leagues in Europe are not to be underestimated. Legia were disciplined, savvy and packed a potent punch going forward.
It could be argued they got a bit lucky when Patryk Kun saw only yellow for a studs-up high tackle on Leon Bailey 20 minutes into the game, but having survived that they were superb.
This group may have looked like a breeze to some, but Villa now have work to do to prove their European credentials again.
Player of the match
ÇelhakaJurgen Çelhaka
Legia Warsaw
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameÇelhakaAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number20Player nameMuçiAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number39Player nameRosolekAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number13Player nameWszolekAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number32Player nameBakuAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number22Player nameElitimAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number5Player nameYuri RibeiroAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number27Player nameJosuéAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number33Player nameKunAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number99Player nameSliszAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number28Player nameGualAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number12Player namePankovAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number3Player nameKapuadiAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number7Player namePekhartAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number1Player nameTobiaszAverage rating
6.05
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameDuránAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number22Player nameZanioloAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number19Player nameDiabyAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number17Player nameLengletAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
4.02
Line-ups
Legia Warsaw
Formation 3-4-3
- 1TobiaszBooked at 90mins
- 12Pankov
- 3Kapuadi
- 5RibeiroBooked at 84mins
- 13WszolekSubstituted forBakuat 90'minutes
- 99Slisz
- 22ElitimSubstituted forÇelhakaat 90'minutes
- 33KunBooked at 19mins
- 27Soares Pesqueira
- 28GualSubstituted forPekhartat 66'minutes
- 20MuçiSubstituted forRosolekat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Burch
- 7Pekhart
- 9Kramer
- 17Bastião Dias
- 18Sokolowski
- 21Çelhaka
- 23Kobylak
- 30Hladun
- 32Baku
- 39Rosolek
- 55Jedrzejczyk
- 86Strzalek
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1E Martínez
- 16ChambersSubstituted forCashat 67'minutes
- 4Konsa
- 17Lenglet
- 12Digne
- 44KamaraSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 61'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 31Bailey
- 7McGinnSubstituted forDiabyat 61'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 22ZanioloBooked at 53minsSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 67'minutes
- 24DuránSubstituted forWatkinsat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cash
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 11Watkins
- 14P Torres
- 15Moreno
- 19Diaby
- 25Olsen
- 32Dendoncker
- 41J Ramsey
- 42Marschall
- Referee:
- Evangelos Manouchos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Legia Warsaw 3, Aston Villa 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Booking
Kacper Tobiasz (Legia Warsaw) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Radovan Pankov.
Substitution
Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Makana Baku replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Substitution
Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Jurgen Çelhaka replaces Juergen Elitim.
Post update
Attempt saved. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Cash with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Booking
Yuri Ribeiro (Legia Warsaw) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yuri Ribeiro (Legia Warsaw).
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Radovan Pankov (Legia Warsaw).
Post update
Offside, Legia Warsaw. Kacper Tobiasz tries a through ball, but Patryk Kun is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
For many hammers fans it was the greatest night of their lives.
We don’t care about finishing 2nd, 3rd or 4th to get champions league football - that’s for the bean counters.
We want our team to provide magical nights like WHU did for their fans.
For gods sake let’s have a go!!
Feels worse than the fa cup KO in Jan and stevenage play in a more competitive league than these lot!! 🤬
This is still ours for the taking esp at VP.
UYV
6 games in 17 days. Emery had no option but to rotate. That team had tonnes of European experience and should have done better.