Close menu
Europa Conference League - Group E
Legia WarsawLegia Warsaw3Aston VillaAston Villa2

Legia Warsaw 3-2 Aston Villa: Defensive errors cost Villa in Europa Conference League

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments79

Pawel Wszolek (arms raised) celebrates giving Legia Warsaw a third-minute lead over Aston Villa
Villa have now conceded 12 times in five away games in all competitions this season

Aston Villa made a poor start to a first European campaign in 13 years as some appalling defending allowed Legia Warsaw to get the better of them in their Europa Conference League group opener.

Returning to continental competition thanks to a stunning run of form in the second half of last season, the former European champions looked good going forward but continually gave Legia a leg up at the other end.

The tone was set after just three minutes as Pawel Wszolek was allowed to get ahead of his marker to slot a low cross home before Jhon Duran made amends by heading home after Nicolo Zaniolo's shot had been pushed on to the bar by home keeper Kacper Tobiasz.

Again, though, Legia were invited on, with Ernest Muci left alone to charge in, latch on to Wzsolek's cross and fire home.

Lucas Digne's deflected strike cancelled that out but the defensive horror show from the Premier League side continued after the break as Legia were gifted possession and Muti given all the room he needed to fire a superb low shot inside the far bottom corner.

This time Villa had no response.

In fact, they could easily have lost by more had Emiliano Martinez not pulled off some fine saves, including to deny Bartosz Slisz before Calum Chambers cleared Marc Gual's follow up off the line.

Jacob Ramsey - making his return from injury - had a great chance to nick a point, but lashed a shot wide before Leon Bailey fires into the side-netting in added time.

Villa's next European game is on 5 October when they host Zrinjski Mostar, who beat Alkmaar 4-3 in Group E's other game on Thursday.

Back in Europe but issues at the back

Villa's surge to European football last season was completed as another side in claret and blue were on the final charge to their own moment of continental glory.

West Ham's victory in the Europa Conference League serves as an enticement for what is possible if you take this competition - ostensibly Europe's third-tier event - seriously.

And if anyone knows the joys European success can bring to a club unlikely to challenge for league titles domestically it is Villa boss Unai Emery, who led Sevilla to Europa League triumphs three seasons running before subsequently winning it with Villarreal.

The Spaniard will be concerned, though, at just how shaky Villa looked at the back in this - something that has already cost them some heavy defeats in away games of their league campaign this season.

Five changes were made to the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend but only Duran furthered his cause for inclusion.

At the other end, Chambers and debutant Clement Lenglet looked nervy and were slow to react to the threats Legia posed on the break.

Digne has been a regular this season and scored on the night, but his vulnerability at left-back suggests Alex Moreno could make a return to the side after recovering from injury.

It was not a game midfielder Youri Tielemans will add to his scrapbook either.

In broader terms, what the result demonstrates, as West Ham found last year, is that unfamiliar sides from smaller leagues in Europe are not to be underestimated. Legia were disciplined, savvy and packed a potent punch going forward.

It could be argued they got a bit lucky when Patryk Kun saw only yellow for a studs-up high tackle on Leon Bailey 20 minutes into the game, but having survived that they were superb.

This group may have looked like a breeze to some, but Villa now have work to do to prove their European credentials again.

Player of the match

ÇelhakaJurgen Çelhaka

with an average of 7.17

Legia Warsaw

  1. Squad number21Player nameÇelhaka
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number20Player nameMuçi
    Average rating

    7.06

  3. Squad number39Player nameRosolek
    Average rating

    6.95

  4. Squad number13Player nameWszolek
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number32Player nameBaku
    Average rating

    6.63

  6. Squad number22Player nameElitim
    Average rating

    6.57

  7. Squad number5Player nameYuri Ribeiro
    Average rating

    6.51

  8. Squad number27Player nameJosué
    Average rating

    6.51

  9. Squad number33Player nameKun
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number99Player nameSlisz
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number28Player nameGual
    Average rating

    6.47

  12. Squad number12Player namePankov
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number3Player nameKapuadi
    Average rating

    6.41

  14. Squad number7Player namePekhart
    Average rating

    6.39

  15. Squad number1Player nameTobiasz
    Average rating

    6.05

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number24Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    5.94

  2. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.80

  3. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.49

  4. Squad number22Player nameZaniolo
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.10

  6. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    4.79

  7. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.76

  8. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.71

  9. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.67

  10. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.56

  12. Squad number19Player nameDiaby
    Average rating

    4.54

  13. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.52

  14. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.41

  15. Squad number17Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    4.34

  16. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    4.02

Line-ups

Legia Warsaw

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1TobiaszBooked at 90mins
  • 12Pankov
  • 3Kapuadi
  • 5RibeiroBooked at 84mins
  • 13WszolekSubstituted forBakuat 90'minutes
  • 99Slisz
  • 22ElitimSubstituted forÇelhakaat 90'minutes
  • 33KunBooked at 19mins
  • 27Soares Pesqueira
  • 28GualSubstituted forPekhartat 66'minutes
  • 20MuçiSubstituted forRosolekat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Burch
  • 7Pekhart
  • 9Kramer
  • 17Bastião Dias
  • 18Sokolowski
  • 21Çelhaka
  • 23Kobylak
  • 30Hladun
  • 32Baku
  • 39Rosolek
  • 55Jedrzejczyk
  • 86Strzalek

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1E Martínez
  • 16ChambersSubstituted forCashat 67'minutes
  • 4Konsa
  • 17Lenglet
  • 12Digne
  • 44KamaraSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 61'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 31Bailey
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forDiabyat 61'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 53minsSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 67'minutes
  • 24DuránSubstituted forWatkinsat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cash
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 11Watkins
  • 14P Torres
  • 15Moreno
  • 19Diaby
  • 25Olsen
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 42Marschall
Referee:
Evangelos Manouchos

Match Stats

Home TeamLegia WarsawAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away19
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Legia Warsaw 3, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Legia Warsaw 3, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  5. Booking

    Kacper Tobiasz (Legia Warsaw) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Radovan Pankov.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Makana Baku replaces Pawel Wszolek.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Jurgen Çelhaka replaces Juergen Elitim.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Cash with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

  14. Booking

    Yuri Ribeiro (Legia Warsaw) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Yuri Ribeiro (Legia Warsaw).

  17. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Radovan Pankov (Legia Warsaw).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Legia Warsaw. Kacper Tobiasz tries a through ball, but Patryk Kun is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by sirlemons11, today at 20:24

    It's a group. Win 3 home games and pick up a draw away and we'll get through the group. It's all about getting through. Bit of a wake up call though. Getting some of the squad players minutes is useful.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 20:21

    Don't worry Villa. It took a penalty to get LiVARpool back onto their Europa League game. There's enough quality in the Aston Villa team to win their home fixture against Legia Warsaw.

    • Reply posted by Karen, today at 20:23

      Karen replied:
      Took a penalty to allow Bayern to beat Utd...

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 20:18

    There seems to be a lot of small heath fc fans on tonight commenting on European football. Why I have no idea !!

  • Comment posted by Romski, today at 20:17

    Oh dear villa, what have you done. Whole poland was rooting for you. We hate legia. Now we have to listen them bragging about beating 7th place team from england.

  • Comment posted by Lookharder4thetruth, today at 20:15

    West Ham showed last season how important winning a trophy is - if not for the players, then for the fans.

    For many hammers fans it was the greatest night of their lives.

    We don’t care about finishing 2nd, 3rd or 4th to get champions league football - that’s for the bean counters.

    We want our team to provide magical nights like WHU did for their fans.

    For gods sake let’s have a go!!

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 20:15

    Waited years for our Achilles heel (carp defending) to strike us. I could’ve written the script. Pathetic misses, poor ball retention oh so Villa😡

  • Comment posted by cealy, today at 20:09

    Sloppy at the back again. Following on from pre season 🤬🤬 Disappointed that Unai didn't start off with a strong lineup but hey ho

  • Comment posted by Keafie, today at 20:08

    A typical game with too many sham fouls making the player smile and time wasting by A.V.'s opposition.

  • Comment posted by val, today at 20:07

    I don’t understand these teams that are desperate to play European football only to play weakened when it comes around.

    • Reply posted by MrApples, today at 20:14

      MrApples replied:
      Very arrogant on their part. Got what they deserved. Villa fans paying to go abroad for years and years and they put out a weakened team. Tut tut.

  • Comment posted by cdd8686, today at 20:06

    Shame. KRO.

    • Reply posted by Matte Kudasai, today at 20:10

      Matte Kudasai replied:
      Another St Asbo's attendee who watches the villa....wonder why

  • Comment posted by Royal Villa Lion, today at 20:06

    Awful performance (tactics) and them celebrating like they've won the cup.
    Feels worse than the fa cup KO in Jan and stevenage play in a more competitive league than these lot!! 🤬
    This is still ours for the taking esp at VP.

    UYV

  • Comment posted by Did I Say That, today at 20:04

    I'm concerned that Villa haven't got the players that can play Emery's way. It seems whenever Villa play a lively attacking team, we simply cannot compete, control the game and pose goalscoring threats! Very disappointed with our performance today. Emery mate, the changes today backfired and didn't work at the start and at 60 minutes. Poor, very poor....Where's the fighting spirit?

  • Comment posted by PKR_R_I_P, today at 20:04

    Vile in Europe ... only thought that could happen in a European war ... aww well at least only casualties are the vile

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 20:04

    How many years to wait for European football, & we turn up like this. Total shite.

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 20:03

    Defending was shocking, yeah. But we need to talk about ball retention. 50 50 challenges. Intensity. We were woefully lacking in all of those areas tonight and that cost us the opportunity to take any control of the game, put pressure on Legia and create regular chances.

    6 games in 17 days. Emery had no option but to rotate. That team had tonnes of European experience and should have done better.

  • Comment posted by TerryTortoise, today at 20:03

    Villa fan here. We needed this to come back down to earth.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 20:02

    And you've got their fans to visit you for the return leg yet - a lovely bunch!

    • Reply posted by Rotterdam82, today at 20:14

      Rotterdam82 replied:
      Probably all living here anyway.

  • Comment posted by Tuthno, today at 20:01

    Luckily for Villa the legionnaires played a weakened side or it would have been more embarrassing then it already was

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 19:59

    Villa fans are a bit full of it these days. Maybe this result will teach them humility?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st September 2023

  • Legia WarsawLegia Warsaw3Aston VillaAston Villa2
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2AberdeenAberdeen1
  • Zrinjski MostarZrinjski Mostar4AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar3
  • Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC3FK CukarickiFK Cukaricki1
  • KRC GenkKRC Genk2FiorentinaFiorentina2
  • HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki2PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika3
  • FenerbahçeFenerbahçe3FC NordsjællandFC Nordsjælland1
  • LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad4Spartak TrnavaSpartak Trnava0
  • Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava0KI KlaksvíkKI Klaksvík0
  • Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv1BreidablikBreidablik0
  • Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk0KAA GentKAA Gent0
  • Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb0FC AstanaFC Astana0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille11002023
2KI Klaksvík10100001
3Slovan Bratislava10100001
4Olimpija Ljubljana100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maccabi Tel-Aviv11001013
2KAA Gent10100001
3Zorya Luhansk10100001
4Breidablik100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ballkani10100001
2Dinamo Zagreb10100001
3FC Astana10100001
4Viktoria Plzen10100001

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas10100001
2Bodø/Glimt10100001
3Club Bruges10100001
4Lugano10100001

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zrinjski Mostar11004313
2Legia Warsaw11003213
3AZ Alkmaar100134-10
4Aston Villa100123-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC11003123
2Fiorentina10102201