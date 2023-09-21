Close menu
Europa League - Group B
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 AEK Athens

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 AEK Athens: Seagulls stunned on Europa League debut

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Amex Stadium

Djibril Sidibe celebrates scoring against Brighton
Djibril Sidibe (right) stunned Brighton by scoring the first goal in a European match featuring the Seagulls

Brighton's eagerly awaited European bow fell flat as Greek heavyweights AEK Athens stunned Roberto de Zerbi's men with a 3-2 Europa League group stage victory.

The Seagulls twice pegged AEK back after Djibril Sidibe and Mijat Gacinovic had taken advantage of Lewis Dunk's absence through injury to score from first-half set pieces.

But, even with 13 minutes' injury-time, Brighton had no answer after substitute Ezequiel Ponce converted a third after 84 minutes.

Niclas Eliasson was given too much time to cross after Tariq Lamptey had slipped as AEK launched a speedy counter-attack, Ponce applying the finish.

It meant Joao Pedro's unique double ended up counting for nothing.

Evidently, it is not unusual for the video assistant referee to intervene to award penalties. Remarkably, this time it happened twice, on both occasions after the former Watford forward had gone down - he was booked for diving the first time.

Brighton's £30 million record signing took both penalties, twice sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Brighton's long journey

Just before the teams came out, the stadium announcer called on the Brighton fans to "drink it in".

It is barely 25 years since the club were nearly relegated from the Football League, in the final match ever to be played at their beloved Goldstone Ground.

Where the club has advanced to is remarkable.

Thanks to the vision of owner Tony Bloom, who was watching from the stands, they have a superb stadium, a state-of-the-art training ground and one of the most attractive and progressive teams in the Premier League.

Now they have Europe, with the mouth-watering visit of former Champions League winners Ajax to come next month and Marseille to follow in December.

Chief executive Paul Barber is fond of saying Brighton are looking forward, not back but, despite the disappointment of defeat on the night, if ever there was a night for nostalgia, this was it.

Images of the past were played across the stadium - more, it felt, as a thank you to the fans who stood with the club in those dark days and are now getting their reward.

Dunk's absence proves key

Sadly for Brighton, one of the key components in their rise from the Championship to the brink of the top four was missing.

Dunk must have known, like everyone else, that AEK's two first-half goals were avoidable and had he been on the pitch rather than in the dug-out, Brighton would have had a far better chance of avoiding them.

Igor Julio was not solely at fault but the sight of the Brazilian, a £14.5m signing last summer, getting booked for dragging back Levi Garcia just inside the Brighton half as he feared the Trinidad and Tobago international was about the run away from him was further evidence of what Dunk's absence meant.

On his full debut, on-loan Barcelona star Ansu Fati - whose last European appearance was against Manchester United in this competition last year - drew an excellent first-half save out of Cican Stankovic.

When the game was still there for Brighton to win, Joao Pedro disappointed in not completing his hat-trick after beating the offside trap and running clear but firing his shot straight at Stankovic.

Pascal Gross had Brighton's best opportunity to level for a third time but again, the AEK keeper was equal to the challenge.

  • Comment posted by Hawpy, today at 22:06

    Today, Brighton learned that not every European match is as easy as playing against Manchester United.

    • Reply posted by CFC, today at 22:08

      CFC replied:
      Rumour has it that Bayern Munich are still stuck in 1st gear from last night

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 22:09

    Unlucky, Brighton.

    By the way, when did AEK Athens become "Ike" Athens...?

    • Reply posted by Blockpants, today at 22:10

      Blockpants replied:
      I found that annoying too.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:06

    Heartbreaking for Brighton to concede that third goal, but Brighton have only themselves to blame with their own terrible defending.
    Would have been nice if Brighton could have stolen a draw with all the pressure they had at the end, but not to be. Still a great first Euro game even though they lost.

    • Reply posted by CFC, today at 22:13

      CFC replied:
      Tbf that first goal was a brilliant header. No defending that

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 22:11

    It’s all part of the learning curve, a curve Brighton are only just experiencing. I’m sure they will be more relaxed from now on

    • Reply posted by jimbo45, today at 22:13

      jimbo45 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Smoked

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 22:15

    No real cover for Dunk. That needs to be addressed.

    • Reply posted by brightonborn, today at 22:18

      brightonborn replied:
      Chelsea wouldn't part with Colwill.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:07

    The referee in this game was even worse than your typical Premier League referee. Didn’t even know that could be possible.
    Missed clear decisions even when having a good view of them. How in the world did he not see obvious fouls like the one on Lamptey?
    At least VAR worked as it is supposed to, unlike the English version, and corrected him on the penalty decisions.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:08

    Congratulations to Brighton on their first ever European game, hope this is just the first of many, many more.
    Despite the night not turning out as Seagulls fans had hoped for, they should still be proud of how their team played tonight and look forward to the next game in this adventure.

    • Reply posted by JollyJimStrap , today at 22:17

      JollyJimStrap replied:
      Congratulations on losing yes. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Jerichoholic, today at 22:07

    AEK Athens deserved it tonight, they’re such a well run club. Hopefully Brighton can learn a thing or two from them.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:16

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Hahaha, joke club.
      All week we hear * Brighton top 4 * and * Brighton europa league favourites* and they got pumped at home by some Greek farmers!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Robby Bobson, today at 22:07

    Thud, and you’re back down to earth

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, today at 22:27

      luckyspurs replied:
      Still can't believe they're second favourites to win the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 22:06

    Unlucky Brighton, best team won on the day with 3 goals from open play.

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 22:37

      Mr G replied:
      Yep,no arguments there.

  • Comment posted by Paul11, today at 22:34

    It doesn’t matter. It’s a learning curve. It’s better to be here than where we were 25 years ago. Enjoy the European nights, my fellow seagulls!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:07

    Brighton, ok you lost, but keep your chins up you played extremely well in your first game.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 23:14

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Agreed.....and a good taste of European football tonight. They'll only learn from it and be ready for the next.

  • Comment posted by Carson Lujan, today at 22:21

    Again with the titles. Brighton weren’t “stunned”. They just didn’t take any chances when they could. You miss every shot you don’t take.

    • Reply posted by Beeb account, today at 22:37

      Beeb account replied:
      Ha just said similar. I actually wonder if they are using AI to generate the headlines these days…

  • Comment posted by Knuckles, today at 22:07

    Without question the worst refereeing performance you could ever hope to see

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 22:23

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      All UK referees are so relieved to hear that from you. 😂

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 22:05

    I'm disappointed.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:11

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Don't be.