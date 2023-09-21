Close menu
Europa League - Group E
LASKLASK1LiverpoolLiverpool3

LASK 1-3 Liverpool: Nunez, Diaz and Salah score as Reds come from behind

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

European Football

Liverpool players celebrate against LASK Linz
Liverpool delivered a much improved performance in the second half to take all three points in Austria

Liverpool came from behind to beat LASK Linz as they made a winning start to their Europa League campaign.

LASK midfielder Florian Flecker struck a brilliant opener from the edge of the area on 19 minutes for the Austrians.

Darwin Nunez equalised from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz was fouled, before Diaz himself scored the winner from debutant Ryan Gravenberch's cross.

Second half substitute Mohamed Salah added a third goal late on for Jurgen Klopp's side to seal victory.

Klopp made 11 changes to the Liverpool team which started against Wolves in their previous fixture.

The impact of those changes was clearly felt as the Reds endured stumbling first-half display in their first Europa League match since the 2016 final defeat to Sevilla, before an improved performance after the break helped them turn the match around.

Elsewhere in Group E, Union St-Gilloise and Toulouse drew 1-1, leaving Liverpool two points clear at the top of the standings after the first round of matches.

Flecker thunderbolt shocks Liverpool

Florian Flecker
Florian Flecker celebrated his stunning opener against Liverpool with an equally spectacular somersault

Despite the wholesale changes this was a strong Liverpool XI, featuring Virgil Van Dijk as captain and summer signing Gravenberch, who made his full debut following his £34.3 million move from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool's bench was also packed with first-team talent, including Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Salah, in case of emergencies.

Klopp indeed had to break the glass and bring on those three stars after an unimpressive early showing in which Liverpool were stunned by Flecker's opener.

Sascha Horvath's corner found Flecker unmarked on the edge of the box, before Austrian took a touch and smashed the ball into the far corner.

Having fallen behind for the fourth time in five games this season, Liverpool responded and should have equalised before half time when Nunez headed towards goal from just three yards out, only to see LASK keeper Tobias Lawal claw the ball away on the goal line.

They were otherwise held at arm's length by LASK in the opening 45, with Ibrahima Konate's booking for arguing with the referee shortly before the interval testament to the Reds' struggles.

Gravenberch grabs debut assist

Liverpool raised their game and led 10 minutes after the break when Diaz was caught late by LASK defender Philipp Ziereis, with Nunez slamming the spot kick into the bottom corner.

Diaz and Gravenberch then combined with a rare moment of Premier League quality, the Dutchman firing in a low cross from the right which the Colombian lashed past Lawal.

LASK, though, could easily have been back before the Reds took the lead as they created chances of their own which forced Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, making a rare start in place of Alisson, in to two fine saves.

The Irishman plunged low to his right to keep out Elias Havel's effort from distance, before saving with his left leg from Marin Ljubicic after a goalmouth scramble.

Gravenberch suffered a knock with 15 minutes to go and was replaced by Salah, who finished coolly through Lawal's legs in the closing stages.

It concluded a performance in which Liverpool fought through rough patches to start their campaign in the Europa League - the only major trophy Klopp has coached in but not won - with three points.

Player of the match

Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah

with an average of 7.57

LASK

  1. Squad number29Player nameFlecker
    Average rating

    5.97

  2. Squad number24Player nameHavel
    Average rating

    5.73

  3. Squad number1Player nameLawal
    Average rating

    5.69

  4. Squad number5Player nameZiereis
    Average rating

    5.67

  5. Squad number10Player nameZulj
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number18Player nameJovicic
    Average rating

    5.66

  7. Squad number30Player nameHorvath
    Average rating

    5.64

  8. Squad number7Player nameRenner
    Average rating

    5.64

  9. Squad number16Player nameAndrade
    Average rating

    5.63

  10. Squad number33Player nameLuckeneder
    Average rating

    5.62

  11. Squad number9Player nameLjubicic
    Average rating

    5.61

  12. Squad number25Player nameBa
    Average rating

    5.06

  13. Squad number23Player nameMustapha
    Average rating

    4.98

  14. Squad number55Player nameDarboe
    Average rating

    4.86

  15. Squad number2Player nameBello
    Average rating

    4.85

  16. Squad number11Player nameKoné
    Average rating

    4.78

Liverpool

  1. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.57

  2. Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlai
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number9Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number7Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.97

  6. Squad number50Player nameDoak
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.69

  8. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.66

  9. Squad number38Player nameGravenberch
    Average rating

    6.65

  10. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.51

  11. Squad number62Player nameKelleher
    Average rating

    6.49

  12. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.37

  14. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    6.24

  15. Squad number3Player nameEndo
    Average rating

    6.22

  16. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.09

Line-ups

LASK

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lawal
  • 5ZiereisBooked at 55mins
  • 16Andrade
  • 33LuckenederSubstituted forDarboeat 80'minutes
  • 29FleckerSubstituted forBaat 89'minutes
  • 18Jovicic
  • 30Horvath
  • 7RennerSubstituted forBelloat 88'minutes
  • 9LjubicicSubstituted forKonéat 69'minutes
  • 10ZuljBooked at 44mins
  • 24HavelBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMustaphaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bello
  • 4Talovierov
  • 11Koné
  • 14Balic
  • 17Usor
  • 21Ljubic
  • 22Stojkovic
  • 23Mustapha
  • 25Ba
  • 27Goiginger
  • 28Siebenhandl
  • 55Darboe

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 43BajceticBooked at 43minsSubstituted forGomezat 61'minutes
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5KonatéBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMatipat 82'minutes
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 19Elliott
  • 38GravenberchSubstituted forSalahat 74'minutes
  • 3EndoSubstituted forMac Allisterat 61'minutes
  • 50DoakSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 61'minutes
  • 9Núñez
  • 7Díaz

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Gomez
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 11Salah
  • 17Jones
  • 18Gakpo
  • 20Jota
  • 26Robertson
  • 32Matip
  • 56Jaros
  • 78Quansah
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamLASKAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, LASK 1, Liverpool 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, LASK 1, Liverpool 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Philipp Ziereis.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

  5. Post update

    Sascha Horvath (LASK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Philipp Ziereis.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, LASK. Sanoussy Ba replaces Florian Flecker.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, LASK. George Bello replaces René Renner.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! LASK 1, Liverpool 3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.

  10. Post update

    Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Philipp Ziereis (LASK).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.

  13. Post update

    Offside, LASK. Andrés Andrade tries a through ball, but Ibrahim Mustapha is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Joël Matip replaces Ibrahima Konaté.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, LASK. Ebrima Darboe replaces Felix Luckeneder.

  17. Post update

    Offside, LASK. Sascha Horvath tries a through ball, but Ibrahim Mustapha is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Felix Luckeneder (LASK).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

Comments

Join the conversation

303 comments

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:46

    Mo Salah has been consistently World Class for the last 6-7 seasons.

    • Reply posted by The truth by fact, today at 19:47

      The truth by fact replied:
      In your opinion.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:44

    Not a classic performance until the subs came on, but Liverpool gets the 3 points and that is all that matters.
    Good starting debuts for Doak and Gravenbach.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:53

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      When Elloitt took his shot in the 84th minute, just for a moment I thought the LASK GK may do an ‘Onana’. Well, he too was in bright yellow tonight.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:45

    Despite the lacklustre first half performance, would again play much of this starting lineup in the next few Europa games. The experience gained will only aid these young players’ growth and development.

    • Reply posted by JC, today at 19:48

      JC replied:
      Agree. A line up we’ve never seen before and unfamiliar to the players to as the first half showed. More game time in the Europa games should certainly help

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:45

    Liverpool needs to stop a) allowing the early goal and b) starting so slowly. They can only get away with it for so long. Goods teams will punish them.

    • Reply posted by stevechase, today at 19:50

      stevechase replied:
      Newcastle a goal and a man up for almost an hour didnt punish us

  • Comment posted by GD1892, today at 19:51

    Rival fans were all geared-up to get stuck into Liverpool at half-time. Well, don't you look silly, AGAIN?! You really should know better. I mean, we're not Man U 🤣

    • Reply posted by colina1, today at 19:55

      colina1 replied:
      Needed a dodgy penalty to change the game though. I’m a Roma fan but Liverpool get so many disgraceful decisions in Europe.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:46

    Not at all worried with the poor performance and being a goal down at half time, knew Liverpool just needed a single break to turn it around in the second half, and the penalty provided that. All Liverpool after that.
    Beautiful Salah goal to make it three.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 19:53

      Stephen James walters replied:
      I see you have found your limit

  • Comment posted by cheeky monkey, today at 19:47

    Liked what I saw of Gravenbach.

    • Reply posted by chipsandgravy, today at 19:50

      chipsandgravy replied:
      ur having a laugh?

  • Comment posted by Truthhurts , today at 19:58

    More salty comments from the haters , Liverpool keep on winning regardless , suck it up haters YNWA

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 19:56

    Kelleher 10x the keeper Ohnono is.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 20:03

    For anyone trying to have a dig about "Thursday night football L0L":

    Newcastle - we've won it twice since you last even played in the European Cup.

    Arsenal - we've been in 3 finals since you were last in it.

    City - took you 15 years of financial doping to finally win it.

    Man U - good luck getting out your group.

    Anyone else - you're not in a better competition.

    LET'S GO MIGHTY REDMEN

    • Reply posted by About to say -who cares-, today at 20:15

      About to say -who cares- replied:
      Man U have champions of Europe ONCE in the first 40 years of competition and just ONCE this millennium.

      So called big club.

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 19:49

    Was lovely reading all the anti-liverpool comments during the first half and at half time. Would've thought you guys knew by now, especially the man utd fans lol.

    Anyways, onwards n upwards we go 💪

    Unlucky Villa but scoreline suggests it was an enjoyable game, even if the result didn't go your way.

    Best of luck Brighton, looking forward to the game and I'll be backing you tonight 👊

    • Reply posted by aviron, today at 20:00

      aviron replied:
      Anyway. Anyways is an American distortion of our language.

  • Comment posted by Grad, today at 19:53

    We’ll played Harvey Elliott, played a blinder

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:46

    How can it be a penalty when the player has already taken his shot? Very, very, soft decision.

    • Reply posted by Gafferuk, today at 19:47

      Gafferuk replied:
      Keep crying 😢

  • Comment posted by Stuart2008, today at 19:50

    So Diaz scored the winner then Salah added a third?
    Come on BBC. At least proof read your reports before posting them 👌

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:47

    Was it just me or did this feel like a re-run of the Wolves game, with a late goal at the end to put the game away?

  • Comment posted by Englands most successful club, today at 19:47

    And once again the anti-Liverpool lot were waiting in the wings to laugh at England’s most successful club when they were 1 – 0 down.

    Not a vintage performance but a win’s a win.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 19:53

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Not at all Welcome to Thursday night Football

  • Comment posted by Mike maguire, today at 19:47

    One of the worst penalty decisions I've ever seen, and I'm a liverpool fan. Never a penalty in a million years.

    • Reply posted by Truthhurts , today at 19:53

      Truthhurts replied:
      No your not and yes it was