Liverpool came from behind to beat LASK Linz as they made a winning start to their Europa League campaign.
LASK midfielder Florian Flecker struck a brilliant opener from the edge of the area on 19 minutes for the Austrians.
Darwin Nunez equalised from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz was fouled, before Diaz himself scored the winner from debutant Ryan Gravenberch's cross.
Second half substitute Mohamed Salah added a third goal late on for Jurgen Klopp's side to seal victory.
Klopp made 11 changes to the Liverpool team which started against Wolves in their previous fixture.
The impact of those changes was clearly felt as the Reds endured stumbling first-half display in their first Europa League match since the 2016 final defeat to Sevilla, before an improved performance after the break helped them turn the match around.
Elsewhere in Group E, Union St-Gilloise and Toulouse drew 1-1, leaving Liverpool two points clear at the top of the standings after the first round of matches.
Flecker thunderbolt shocks Liverpool
Despite the wholesale changes this was a strong Liverpool XI, featuring Virgil Van Dijk as captain and summer signing Gravenberch, who made his full debut following his £34.3 million move from Bayern Munich.
Liverpool's bench was also packed with first-team talent, including Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Salah, in case of emergencies.
Klopp indeed had to break the glass and bring on those three stars after an unimpressive early showing in which Liverpool were stunned by Flecker's opener.
Sascha Horvath's corner found Flecker unmarked on the edge of the box, before Austrian took a touch and smashed the ball into the far corner.
Having fallen behind for the fourth time in five games this season, Liverpool responded and should have equalised before half time when Nunez headed towards goal from just three yards out, only to see LASK keeper Tobias Lawal claw the ball away on the goal line.
They were otherwise held at arm's length by LASK in the opening 45, with Ibrahima Konate's booking for arguing with the referee shortly before the interval testament to the Reds' struggles.
Gravenberch grabs debut assist
Liverpool raised their game and led 10 minutes after the break when Diaz was caught late by LASK defender Philipp Ziereis, with Nunez slamming the spot kick into the bottom corner.
Diaz and Gravenberch then combined with a rare moment of Premier League quality, the Dutchman firing in a low cross from the right which the Colombian lashed past Lawal.
LASK, though, could easily have been back before the Reds took the lead as they created chances of their own which forced Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, making a rare start in place of Alisson, in to two fine saves.
The Irishman plunged low to his right to keep out Elias Havel's effort from distance, before saving with his left leg from Marin Ljubicic after a goalmouth scramble.
Gravenberch suffered a knock with 15 minutes to go and was replaced by Salah, who finished coolly through Lawal's legs in the closing stages.
It concluded a performance in which Liverpool fought through rough patches to start their campaign in the Europa League - the only major trophy Klopp has coached in but not won - with three points.
Player of the match
Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah
LASK
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameFleckerAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number24Player nameHavelAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number1Player nameLawalAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number5Player nameZiereisAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number10Player nameZuljAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number18Player nameJovicicAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number30Player nameHorvathAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number7Player nameRennerAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number16Player nameAndradeAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number33Player nameLuckenederAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number9Player nameLjubicicAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number25Player nameBaAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number23Player nameMustaphaAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number55Player nameDarboeAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number2Player nameBelloAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number11Player nameKonéAverage rating
4.78
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlaiAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number9Player nameNúñezAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number7Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number50Player nameDoakAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number38Player nameGravenberchAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number62Player nameKelleherAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number43Player nameBajceticAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number3Player nameEndoAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
6.09
Line-ups
LASK
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lawal
- 5ZiereisBooked at 55mins
- 16Andrade
- 33LuckenederSubstituted forDarboeat 80'minutes
- 29FleckerSubstituted forBaat 89'minutes
- 18Jovicic
- 30Horvath
- 7RennerSubstituted forBelloat 88'minutes
- 9LjubicicSubstituted forKonéat 69'minutes
- 10ZuljBooked at 44mins
- 24HavelBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMustaphaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bello
- 4Talovierov
- 11Koné
- 14Balic
- 17Usor
- 21Ljubic
- 22Stojkovic
- 23Mustapha
- 25Ba
- 27Goiginger
- 28Siebenhandl
- 55Darboe
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 62Kelleher
- 43BajceticBooked at 43minsSubstituted forGomezat 61'minutes
- 4van Dijk
- 5KonatéBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMatipat 82'minutes
- 21Tsimikas
- 19Elliott
- 38GravenberchSubstituted forSalahat 74'minutes
- 3EndoSubstituted forMac Allisterat 61'minutes
- 50DoakSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 61'minutes
- 9Núñez
- 7Díaz
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 2Gomez
- 8Szoboszlai
- 10Mac Allister
- 11Salah
- 17Jones
- 18Gakpo
- 20Jota
- 26Robertson
- 32Matip
- 56Jaros
- 78Quansah
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Philipp Ziereis.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).
Post update
Sascha Horvath (LASK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Philipp Ziereis.
Substitution
Substitution, LASK. Sanoussy Ba replaces Florian Flecker.
Substitution
Substitution, LASK. George Bello replaces René Renner.
Goal!
Goal! LASK 1, Liverpool 3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
Post update
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Philipp Ziereis (LASK).
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.
Post update
Offside, LASK. Andrés Andrade tries a through ball, but Ibrahim Mustapha is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joël Matip replaces Ibrahima Konaté.
Substitution
Substitution, LASK. Ebrima Darboe replaces Felix Luckeneder.
Post update
Offside, LASK. Sascha Horvath tries a through ball, but Ibrahim Mustapha is caught offside.
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Felix Luckeneder (LASK).
Post update
Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).
Good starting debuts for Doak and Gravenbach.
Beautiful Salah goal to make it three.
Newcastle - we've won it twice since you last even played in the European Cup.
Arsenal - we've been in 3 finals since you were last in it.
City - took you 15 years of financial doping to finally win it.
Man U - good luck getting out your group.
Anyone else - you're not in a better competition.
LET'S GO MIGHTY REDMEN
Anyways, onwards n upwards we go 💪
Unlucky Villa but scoreline suggests it was an enjoyable game, even if the result didn't go your way.
Best of luck Brighton, looking forward to the game and I'll be backing you tonight 👊
Not a vintage performance but a win’s a win.