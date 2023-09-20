Close menu
Europa League - Group E
LASKLASK17:45LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Raiffeisen Arena

LASK v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp excited by Europa League return

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Liverpool players and boss Jurgen Klopp react after their loss to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final
Liverpool were beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League final in 2016

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side are in the Europa League to win it as the German boss looks to add another trophy to his collection.

The Reds have won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup under Klopp.

But in his first season in charge in 2015-16, they were beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League final - their last appearance in the competition.

"We are here to compete, not to give opportunities," Klopp said.

"My first year I thought the Europa League was a bit too much for us until we got to the final.

"I don't think we were exceptional until the quarter-final, semi-final.

"It is a different time, a different team. We are better prepared. We enjoy it more to be here because we had no clue at that time what to expect.

"We have to be motivated and we are excited to play in the Europa League."

Liverpool begin their Europa League campaign in Austria as they take on LASK, before Group E games against French side Toulouse and Belgians Union SG.

The Reds are one of the favourites to win the competition but captain Virgil van Dijk is keeping expectations in check.

"It's a reflection of the world we live in at the moment, it's from one extreme to the other," he said.

"We have to just stay calm and level-headed, there are so many games to play and twists and turns to happen.

"Everyone else from the outside world will say things but we should not worry and think about it."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham00000000
2Olympiakos00000000
3Freiburg00000000
4Backa Topola00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Marseille00000000
3Brighton00000000
4AEK Athens00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers00000000
2Real Betis00000000
3Sparta Prague00000000
4Aris Limassol00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta00000000
2Sporting00000000
3SK Sturm Graz00000000
4Raków Czestochowa00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool00000000
2LASK00000000
3Union Saint-Gilloise00000000
4Toulouse00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal00000000
2Rennes00000000
3Maccabi Haifa00000000
4Panathinaikos00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma00000000
2Slavia Prague00000000
3Sheriff Tiraspol00000000
4Servette00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Molde00000000
4BK Häcken00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories