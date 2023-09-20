NIFL Chair Colin Kennedy, CEO Gerard Lawlor and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Mills at the Windsor Park launch of the strategy

NIFL's five-year strategic plan includes consultation on a change to the professional playing calendar in Northern Ireland.

NIFL says it plans to "lead and implement" a switch, with a move to summer football a likelihood.

It will "consult with stakeholders and member clubs to investigate the benefits of a change in calendar".

NIFL will also "develop a timebound strategic roadmap for transition and implementation of a playing calendar".

NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor said a possible move of the calendar was "top of the list" when he was appointed to the post two years ago.

A move to summer football - similar to the League of Ireland - has been a much discussed topic in the local game for a number of years.

Linfield general manager David Graham believes a switch is a "no-brainer" in order to stop games being called off because of the weather and help Irish Premiership sides progress in Europe.

Five-year targets

The strategy, which was launched on Wednesday, also includes plans to break into and maintain a top 35 position in the Uefa club coefficient rankings.

Increasing attendances at NIFL games by 40% and continuing the growth of elite women's competitions are among other targets in the strategy, titled 'A bold & brighter future for professional football'.

Cliftonville won the Women's Premiership title for the first time last season

"Currently NIFL is thriving and the game in Northern Ireland simply has never been in a better position - but now is not the time to stand still, we must use it as a platform to kick on to even greater heights," said Lawlor.

"It is important that this strategy challenges all within the professional game, but it also must challenge ourselves as an organisation. Our strategy must be 'bold' but also 'brighter' for clubs, players, supporters, and partners as we develop a plan that is the first of its type for league football here.

"As we look to plot out the next five years, we hope there are benefits for everyone, there will be challenges and difficulties, some will have to soul search ask serious questions - but with desire and goodwill we can sit back in five years and reflect on a different league."