Marcelino was unbeaten in his first five league games

Marseille manager Marcelino has quit after just three months in charge.

The Spaniard only took over in June but leaves after supporters reportedly threatened the French side's hierarchy during a meeting between fans' groups and club staff on Monday.

A club spokesman called it a "deplorable situation" on the eve of their Europa League clash with Ajax.

Marseille fans showed their dismay with Marcelino's tactics during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Toulouse.

In a statement, the club said: "The entire club is extremely disappointed to have to deal with the departure of a coach and technical staff, who only arrived in Marseille on June 23 and were fully committed to the club, for non-sporting reasons."

Despite supporters' protests, they sit in third place in Ligue 1 and are unbeaten in their opening five league games, winning two and drawing three.

They were though unexpectedly knocked out in the third qualifying round of the Uefa Champions League by Greek club Panathinaikos.

Marseille sporting director and former Plymouth and Nottingham Forest midfielder David Friio will take temporary charge for Thursday's game in Amsterdam, alongside first team coach Jacques Abardonado,

Brighton and AEK Athens are also in Marseille's group, with the Seagulls set to head to France on 5 October.