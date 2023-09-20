Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading's owners continue to say they are seeking new investment in the club to provide stability

Reading owner Dai Yongge has been charged by the English Football League for failing to deposit enough money into a bank account for the club's monthly wage bill.

The Chinese businessman was ordered by an independent disciplinary commission to send the funds by 12 September, which he failed to do.

The Royals have already been docked three points because of the issue.

The EFL said on Wednesday external-link it was charging Mr Dai with misconduct.

It said it was "necessary" to punish Dai personally for repeatedly failing to meet the club's funding requirements, which was having a "detrimental impact" on the side.

The EFL said it wanted the owner to deposit 125% of the club's forecast wage bill into a bank account so that money would be available to pay players in the event of any future processing delays.

A BBC Sport investigation during the summer revealed problems with getting money out of China and into the UK.

Reading have said Dai remains "committed" to the club and is still actively looking for new investors to help provide financial stability.