Heneghan made 13 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season

League One strugglers Fleetwood Town have signed former Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan.

The 30-year-old, who has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last October, was released by the Owls in the summer.

He becomes Lee Johnson's first signing as Cod Army boss and might make his debut at Burton Albion on Saturday.

"I feel perfectly good and have a point to prove here at Fleetwood," he told the club website. external-link

Fleetwood, who are without a win this season, have not stated how long Heneghan's contract is.

