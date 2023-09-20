Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Barcelona had 66% possession as they thrashed Real Betis in La Liga last weekend

Europa League: Rangers v Real Betis Venue : Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 21 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Watching a team being dismantled by Barcelona in the Nou Camp has never been the easiest way to gauge their quality, so Real Betis' 5-0 mauling on Saturday was instructive only to a point.

How do you possibly compare that performance to Rangers' battling effort in the hugely important victory at St Johnstone?

Before and since Rangers' failure to successfully negotiate the Champions League play-off round, some have made the argument that the Europa League would be a better competition for Michael Beale's side.

It is suggested it offers a chance to progress in the competition with some positive results rather than suffer the type of humiliation experienced against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax last season.

The logic is clear and, although the finance and prestige of the Champions League make that competition the holy grail, a serious run in the Europa League would provide adequate compensation in those respects.

That said, it will take more than a victory at McDiarmid Park to suggest this team are capable of replicating what Rangers did two seasons ago - or indeed anything like it.

Thursday will offer an indication as to whether another European run is likely as they face the second seeds in the group when Manuel Pellegrini brings his players back to Glasgow for a second time in two years.

Betis lost 3-2 to Ange Postecoglou's side on that last visit in December 2021 - a Celtic team that lined up Bain, Urhoghide, Welsh, Scales, Montgomery, Bitton, Soro, McCarthy, Shaw, Ajeti, Abada. So, not exactly their first XI.

The Betis squad has a number of survivors from that encounter but they gave a much better account of themselves in last season's Europa League, taking 16 points from 18 in a group that included Roma before crashing out in the last 16 5-1 to Manchester United.

Betis were impressive in the Europa League last season before being knocked out by Manchester United

Former Manchester City and West Ham United manager Pellegrini, now 70, guided them to sixth in La Liga last season and is beginning his fourth campaign in charge at Benito Villamarin but is having to deal with a weakened squad for a variety of reasons.

The most notable departure was that of Luiz Felipe, who left for Al-Ittihad after the European transfer window had closed, while most arrivals were free transfers. That said, they did include players of the quality of Hector Bellerin, Isco and Ayoze Perez.

Injuries have also been an issue at the start of the season and that situation was exacerbated in Barcelona, when first-choice goalkeeper Rui Silva was forced off and had to be replaced by debutant Fran Vieites.

However, 40-year-old former Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo has recovered from injury and appears likely to play at Ibrox.

Another veteran, Andres Guardado, has also regained fitness and, along with William Carvalho and Aitor Ruibal, should again be available for selection.

Defensively, Betis look like they can be troubled, with Marc Bartra and on-loan Barcelona youngster Chadi Riad making their first appearances of the season on Saturday.

So there could be goals in this game for Rangers. The problem will be ensuring fewer go in at the other end.

Abde Ezzalzouli, a £6m signing from Barcelona, also made his debut at the weekend and allied to Perez, Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique and either Willian Jose or Borja Iglesias up front, they will surely create opportunities.

Nonetheless, Ibrox has been the venue for some fabulous European nights in recent times and Thursday could yet be added to that list.