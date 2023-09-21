Close menu
UEFA Women's Nations League
EnglandEngland19:45ScotlandScotland
Venue: Stadium of Light

Uefa Women's Nations League: England meet Scotland in inaugural fixture

By Emma Smith & Amy CanavanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikita Parris celebrates scoring for England against Scotland at the 2019 World Cup
England and Scotland most recently met at the 2019 World Cup, with the Lionesses winning 2-1

England host Scotland at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday evening in the inaugural game of the Uefa Women's Nations League for both of the home nations.

For the Lionesses, it is their first game since the Women's World Cup final when they suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Scotland, meanwhile, are aiming to upset their neighbours in their own backyard - and there is more than just local pride at stake.

The results from the Nations League will be used to determine the European competitors in the women's football event at the 2024 Olympics. If England win their group then reach the final, then Team GB qualify for the Paris games.

From the group stage, the four table-toppers will advance to February's Nations League finals. As well as England and Scotland, Group A1 features Belgium and the Netherlands.

If Olympic hosts France do not reach the Nations League final, the winners and runners-up will take the two spots up for grabs. If France are in the final, one would go to the third-placed team.

Results from the group stages will also be used to determine the groups for Euro 2025 qualifying.

Russo absent for 'period of recuperation'

Alessia Russo
Alessia Russo trained at St. George's Park on Thursday but will not face Scotland on Friday

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo will not be involved in the game against Scotland, England manager Sarina Wiegman has said.

Russo, who played in her club's Women's Champions League qualifying matches earlier this month, joined up with the squad later than other players following what the Football Association said was a "period of recuperation".

Wiegman said: "She's fine, she's good, but before camp I had a conversation with her and I decided that she needed a little more rest.

"So she came in yesterday. She won't be available for tomorrow."

Wiegman said Russo will be available when England face the Netherlands in Utrecht on Tuesday in their second group game.

"She's a human being, and that's physical and mental - you can't see it separately," added Wiegman.

"We had a conversation and we have a team programme, and we modify individually.

"Especially at this stage, with the games now already coming up - we've talked about the calendar, such a short turnaround - you have conversations with players and they have a feeling."

The FA confirmed on Wednesday Wiegman is in line to manage the British team at the Olympics should they qualify.

"Of course it's very exciting and I'm honoured to be able to get that role," she said. "The Olympics is a very special tournament too and that's what we want to play - big tournaments. But there's still a long way to go."

'England will know they're in for a tough test'

Caroline Weir against Republic of Ireland at Hampden
Caroline Weir wants Scotland to showcase the "progress" they've made in the last year, since failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Real Madrid star Caroline Weir may be one Scottish player Wiegman will look at if Team GB qualify for the Olympics but, for now, the former Manchester City midfielder's "full focus" is on taking on the Auld Enemy.

Weir featured in the World Cup defeat by England in 2019, but is keen to show the "progress" Scotland have made in the last year.

That has included victories over Australia and Costa Rica, who both featured in the 2023 World Cup.

"This is where we want to be," said Weir, 28. "We know it's going to be tough but this is where we can learn and improve from, and challenge ourselves.

"I really believe we've made progress over the last six months, but this is where it shows and these are the kind of games we need to be playing in.

"We have a lot of respect for what England have done in the last 12 months, but I think they know they're in for a tough test - we're on a good run ourselves. We think it's a great time to play them."

Pedro Martinez Losa's side are unbeaten in their last six games and he believes there has been "a change in mindset" within his squad that they're good enough to compete at the highest level.

"We've had the feeling we were doing a lot of very good things on the pitch, but we were lacking that latter step," the head coach said.

"That comes with time, consistency and the mentality of the team. Then, when we were capable of producing a few positive results, there's been a change in the mindset of the players to believe in themselves.

"We insisted to the players we needed to do that, but sometimes acts are more powerful than words."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • EnglandEngland19:45ScotlandScotland
  • AzerbaijanAzerbaijan14:00CyprusCyprus
  • North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia14:00BulgariaBulgaria
  • UkraineUkraine14:00SerbiaSerbia
  • LatviaLatvia14:30MaltaMalta
  • GeorgiaGeorgia15:00TurkeyTurkey
  • LithuaniaLithuania15:00LuxembourgLuxembourg
  • SloveniaSlovenia15:00Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • EstoniaEstonia16:00KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • AlbaniaAlbania16:00HungaryHungary
  • MoldovaMoldova16:00AndorraAndorra
  • FinlandFinland16:30SlovakiaSlovakia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2England00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Scotland00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2France00000000
3Norway00000000
4Portugal00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Wales00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy00000000
2Spain00000000
3Sweden00000000
4Switzerland00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Hungary00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000
4Republic of Ireland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2Finland00000000
3Romania00000000
4Slovakia00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece00000000
2Poland00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Ukraine00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Czech Republic00000000
4Slovenia00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Malta00000000
4Moldova00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Montenegro00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Estonia00000000
3Israel00000000
4Kazakhstan00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Kosovo00000000
3North Macedonia00000000
View full UEFA Women's Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport