Both Reading and Exeter overhauled their starting squad for the EFL Trophy match which the visitors dominated from start to finish

Reading boss Ruben Selles has praised his young squad after their 9-0 victory over Exeter City in their opening game of the EFL Trophy.

The Spaniard made 11 changes to his side that beat Bolton in League One three days earlier.

The average age of his starting side on Tuesday was 21 and the win was the club's biggest in 122 years.

"I can believe the performance," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"Because I see the players working hard everyday, they know we need to focus on what is happening on the pitch and I think everyone in this squad has the ambition to play for Reading.

"We need to continue working, continue wanting to play together and win games.

"The win means a lot."

Creating 'competition' amongst players

Reading defender Tom McIntyre opened the scoring after three minutes and an own goal made it 2-0 to the visitors at half-time.

The Royals poured it on in the second half scoring seven goals including a brace for both Copenhagen loanee Paul Mukairu and 18-year-old substitute Dom Ballard.

Selles has made sweeping changes to his side for cup competitions so far this season opting for youth over experience.

With his younger players impressing on the field in the Carabao Cup at the beginning of August, the 40-year-old head coach mirrored those changes in League One, which saw a number of starters from their 2022-23 relegation campaign benched.

Selles believes he now has the balance right.

"I have 25 players and they can all be in the line-up," he added.

"I have players who need game time and we use every match as preparation to continue evolving.

"When we make changes it creates competition amongst the players to see who is the best every two or three days.

"For us it is about who is playing the best football possible.

"I trust the people I have in front of me and it doesn't matter their age, this group has something special, we just need to carry on and get ready for the next game.

"I can enjoy the next couple of hours [on the coach home] but with games every three days I already need to get ready for Blackpool on Saturday.

"But more than enjoying the moment is the satisfaction in our performance and the way that we as a group are managing the difficult circumstances that are happening off the pitch.

"Showing every single day, every single moment that we can do great things together is the most important thing for me."