Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticises some players from time in charge at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to United did not go to plan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the behaviour of some players during his time as Manchester United manager, saying they were not as good as they thought they were.

Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 after nearly three years in charge.

His successor Erik ten Hag has said there was "no good culture" when he arrived at Old Trafford in May 2022.

"Some weren't as good as their own perception of themselves," Solskjaer, 50, told The Athletic.external-link

The former United and Norway forward added: "I won't name names, but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain.

"I was also disappointed when others said they wouldn't play or train because they wanted to force their way out."

Solskjaer's United finished second in the 2020-21 season and lost the Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal.

At the start of the following season he signed England forward Jadon Sancho and France defender Raphael Varane, and re-signed former United forward and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

But he was sacked 12 Premier League matches into the new campaign following a 4-1 loss to Watford.

"When you have a group you need everyone to pull in the same direction," he added. "When things didn't go right, you could see certain players and egos came out."

'A dream but difficult job'

Ten Hag has had to deal with numerous off-the-field issues this season, with Jadon Sancho training away from the first team squad and Brazilian winger Antony delaying his return to Old Trafford "to address allegations" of assault made against him.

Mason Greenwood has joined Spanish top-flight side Getafe on loan following an internal club investigation after criminal charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped.

In addition, the club's ownership has still not been resolved after the Glazer family said they were considering selling as they "explore strategic alternatives" in November 2022.

Pressure is building on Ten Hag, with United having lost three of their opening five Premier League games this season.

Asked if he has sympathy for Ten Hag, Solskjaer said: "I know what he's going through. It's a dream job, but it's difficult.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waves to United fans after his last game in charge

"You're dealing with humans with all their problems and backgrounds - this isn't a computer simulation.

"But most are good professionals who want to do well. Some think about number one first, but most think of the club."

There have been fan protests against the Glazer's ownership but Solskjaer described them as "honest and upfront" in the conversations he has had with them.

"I had to be patient and mentally strong - and I was. And they've backed the manager now," he added.

Ronaldo return 'turned out wrong'

Solskjaer re-signed Ronaldo - to much fanfare - on 31 August 2021, 12 years after the Portuguese superstar had left for Real Madrid.

But the move back to Old Trafford turned sour when he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Ten Hag, which lead to Ronaldo's departure to Al-Nasr, in Saudi Arabia, in December.

"It was a decision that was very difficult to turn down and I felt we had to take it, but it turned out wrong," Solskjaer said of Ronaldo's return.

"It felt so right when he [Ronaldo] signed and the fans felt that at that Newcastle game, when Old Trafford was rocking [after Ronaldo scored twice in a 4-1 win].

"He was still one of the best goalscorers in the world, he was looking strong."

Haaland, Rice, Bellingham and Kane were all targets

Solskjaer also revealed the club could not buy the players he mentioned to them.

They included Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, before he joined RB Salzburg in 2019, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who signed for the Gunners in a £100m deal from West Ham in July and Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Asked which players he tried to sign, Solskjaer said: "Erling Haaland, before he made his Salzburg debut.

"Declan Rice wouldn't have cost what he did in the summer. We discussed Moises Caicedo, but we felt we needed players ready for there and then.

"We wanted Jude Bellingham badly - he's a Man United player - but I respect he chose Dortmund. That was probably sensible."

Speaking about England captain Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich this summer from Tottenham, he added: "I would have signed Kane every day of the week and my understanding was that he wanted to come, but the club didn't have the budget with the financial constraints from Covid-19.

"There was no bottomless pit."

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 12:44

    Say what you want about Solskjaers coaching ability but he comes across as a decent bloke who cares a lot about his club.

    He didn't deserve to be thrown under the bus by some of those players. Some of which, are showing that time and time again, if they don't like the manager, they will down tools at a moments notice.

    • Reply posted by Gary, today at 12:46

      Gary replied:
      Indeed, and he still managed to finish second and reach the UEL final!

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 12:57

    United are in a mess. Fernandez being the club captain is a prime example. His arrogance and injury feigning leaches out across the squad. He's the captain, follow his example.

    • Reply posted by itsgrimupNorth, today at 13:01

      itsgrimupNorth replied:
      You’ve hit the nail on the head there, well said

  • Comment posted by Sheepy, today at 12:46

    Players that refuse to train or play should not be paid.

    FIFA could sort this but they won't. It's horrible what's become of the beuatiful game.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 12:50

    Lukaku, Maguire, Sancho, Pogba, Di Maria, Romaldo - you might as well have burned £500 million, terrible signings.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 13:02

      Dad replied:
      But they weren't terrible signings.

      When they put their names on the contracts, they were excellent signings.

      There's always a risk when a player moves that they'll not be the same.

      Mane and Coutinho also being excellent examples. Awesome at Liverpool... not so awesome elsewhere.

      Managers, likewise. Mike Walker - remember him ? Potter, another.

  • Comment posted by Frosty99, today at 12:45

    Ole at the wheel was a great time! Shame he left as he was putting smiles on everybody's faces!

    • Reply posted by whocares, today at 12:47

      whocares replied:
      Ten Hag is filling the void nicely.

  • Comment posted by number9, today at 12:51

    They know how to buy players but have no idea how to build a team. Heading for £2bn spent since Fergie but still complain about the owners support for the manager.

    • Reply posted by Corrupt VAR, today at 12:57

      Corrupt VAR replied:
      I know the Glaziers have spent more than any other owner, the fans won’t criticize the people making the football decisions, like Ferguson picking his successor 😂😂

  • Comment posted by FootballEconomist, today at 12:54

    At its core there is something hugely wrong here. Good players and good managers have come and gone. That's not solely down to players or indeed managers. There is something rotten at the heart of Manchester United and Ten Hag is definitely not the man to fix it!!

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 13:25

      Deano replied:
      The rot set in with these players years ago when the likes of Di Maria, Pogba, Ronaldo etc etc were all signed.. their captain is a cheat who will do ANYTHING to win. They sign players because of the name on their shirt and not because they fit a certain position of style they want, they're a long way from ever being close to the fergie days.. fortunately 😉

  • Comment posted by Egg was aligned with your face, today at 12:43

    This could be any manager saying this since Sir Alex… These managers however have spent nearly a Billion pounds on these said players.

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 12:50

      admiralB replied:
      But not over one season... Snigger snigger snigger.

  • Comment posted by Magpie87, today at 12:56

    Mourinho was right when he wanted to have a clear out at Man Utd. Anyone who has managed a team (of any kind) will know that it is better to have a good team that is all pulling in the same direction than a team of exceptional individuals who are completely toxic as a group. Nobody will do well with the latter and Ferguson always knew this.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Posted this on the Man Utd-Brighton HYS, worth expressing again:

      Moyes came in and he failed.
      Van Gaal came in and he failed.
      Mourinho came in and he failed.
      Ole came in and he failed.
      Rangnick came in and he failed.
      Ten Hag came in and is starting to fail.

      Perhaps, it is not the manager but the club.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 12:54

    He's right up to a point. He was part of the problem but as is the case with most people associated with Man Utd he has no self awareness to see that.
    The absentee board with more money than sense, the gutless players, whining Captain Fernandes, the entitled plastic fans living in the past all need to accept their blame for this shambles.

    • Reply posted by itsgrimupNorth, today at 13:06

      itsgrimupNorth replied:
      Ha, long may it continue!

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 12:48

    Always a Red legend

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 13:32

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      A Man Utd institution.

  • Comment posted by Evanhelpus, today at 12:46

    Too many big egos and bad signings since the Fergie era and the culture and discipline has totally changed.

    • Reply posted by Higgipoker, today at 12:56

      Higgipoker replied:
      True, but the biggest problem is the toxic, entitled fans. No manager will get the time needed to build a quality squad before being hounded out. They think they have a divine right to play good football AND win matches. Sorry to say, but when rebuilding you can pick ONE of those and suck up the mid table finishes for a while.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 12:43

    The club bought them in the first place. If not good enough to represent the club, avoid then. None of the current crop would make a best Utd squad team or even the bench.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:42

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      While other clubs (not naming any they know who they are) buy players that fit their system and complement those already at the club, Man Utd have always tended to go for the ‘Big Name’ and then hoped that they can be shoehorned in and everything will work out fine. Perhaps, the concept of player marketability comes into play at Utd, in add to team need and fit.

  • Comment posted by Ticketless sports fan, today at 12:57

    The club is currently a "basket case" as it has a serious problem with some players' attitude to women. Claiming that Greenwood has been released by mutual agreement (when actually he is only on loan) is pretty despicable

  • Comment posted by Moon, today at 12:44

    Man United days since last banter: 0

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 12:45

    Its all Paul Pogba’s fault. 😂

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 12:47

      admiralB replied:
      It always was..!

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 12:56

    This player arrogance at Man Utd goes all the wAy back to the " class of 92" who all STILL believe they were the greatest team that ever played despite winning very little on the European stage and nothing when playing for England.

    • Reply posted by strider, today at 13:08

      strider replied:
      They were held back by Stevie G, Frank, and Gareth for England.

      And the first team to win the treble not good enough?

      Sour grapes I reckon.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 12:47

    He wanted to buy Bellingham, Kane, Rice, and Haaland? Was he talking about playing FIFA 2021?!

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 13:05

      wolf359 replied:
      Ole coached Haaland at Molde,he knew he had the potential to be as good as he's proved to be. He could have got him for £2 million if the Glazers had coughed up the cash.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 12:49

    What Man U would give now for second in the league and a Europa Cup final.
    ETH is a very good manager but even he can’t stop the rot

    • Reply posted by Hugh_Dumas, today at 13:10

      Hugh_Dumas replied:
      He isnt a good manager tho, it was clear before they signed him. He was good at ajax because of ajax structure meant the manager was less important.

  • Comment posted by Gakpothegreat, today at 12:57

    All that is hearsay, whaaboutery and waffle. He signed the majority of those primadonnas.
    Man United have a squad full of what I call Jamie Redknapps. All talk, no action and guts. You can see it with what their captain is. They will never admit it but Rashford is the worst.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 13:26

      Deano replied:
      Rushford is that kid in school who never passes because he knows the girls are watching and he wants to be golden boy.. ive long said he's over rated and has too many hot streaks of scoring then does absolutely nothing for months

