Southampton have won only one of their four home games this season

Southampton boss Russell Martin says his side are struggling to deal with losing games.

Saints were handed their third straight Championship defeat on Tuesday against Ipswich after conceding the game's only goal in the first half.

"There wasn't much in it and the lads gave everything," Martin told BBC Radio Solent.

"Both teams were well organised but they [Ipswich] came and got their goal and defended really well after."

Southampton, who have dropped to 11th in the table, have conceded 17 goals in seven matches - the most in the division.

"We keep giving teams a one goal head start at the moment and it makes it so difficult," Martin added.

'You either sink or swim - that is football'

Martin's men have only won one of their four matches at St Mary's this campaign and he believes his side are still dealing with demons from their Premier League relegation last season.

"It's not for lack of trying we just don't deal with disappointment very well," the 37-year-old said.

"As a group there is still so much scar tissue from last season here at St Mary's and unfortunately our season is being defined at the moment by how we respond to disappointment.

"In those moments our players need to be braver than ever and the only way to do that is to live and learn from those moments.

"I said to the guys 'if we are going to lose we are going to lose our way' being really brave and really aggressive.

"But after we conceded tonight we didn't show that for 15 to 20 minutes, we had a big wobble.

"I understand it after the scar tissue from last season and getting relegated.

"It's a tough one to analyse because there is a lot of feeling involved at the moment, but I think tonight was a fair result.

"So we now need to work very hard on the detail and the mentality and togetherness of the group before we go to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"That's the only choice we have, you either sink or swim, and that is football."