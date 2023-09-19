Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen has been limited to three substitute appearances in the Championship this season

Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen is facing "weeks out" injured.

The former Wales player, 33, hurt his groin in the warm-up before Saturday's derby at Cardiff City and and was ruled out of the 2-0 defeat.

Allen also missed Swansea's 1-1 draw at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

"Joe has seen a specialist... he has two or three options to go through with the doctor, the surgeon and his family to find out what the next step is," Swans boss Michael Duff said.

"It tells you everything about Joe. He has gone to see someone and has stayed down (in London) to watch the game and been supportive.

"I have just had a conversation with him and - his words not mine - he thought there were loads of positives and we were really good and there is something to build on. Hopefully other people see the same thing.

"I think we are talking weeks (that Allen will be missing)."

Allen has made just three substitute appearances in the Championship this season, with Swansea still seeking their first league win after Lyndon Dykes' equaliser in time added on denied Duff's side at Loftus Road.

The absence of Allen is yet another blow to the ex-Cheltenham and Barnsley boss, who succeeded the now Southampton manager Russell Martin in the summer..

Duff said: "It's a little bit where we are at, at the minute. A 94th-minute goal conceded, Joe getting injured in the warm-up against your bitter rivals, Olivier (Ntcham) refusing to play the night before the first game. There are lots and lots of things.

"So it's a case of keep working, keep sticking together, forget the noise. If they keep doing that I am a firm believer that hard work pays you back and you will turn it around."

Allen is not the only injury worry ahead of Saturday's key game against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, who visit the Swansea.com Stadium also seeking their first Championship win of the campaign.

Summer recruit Josh Key had to be substituted in the first half at Loftus Road and striker Liam Cullen was also replaced late on with a knock on the ankle.

Duff said: "We are not quite sure with Josh. His calf kept tightening up, he said it felt like cramp but obviously he is a really fit boy and it's 25 minutes in. So we will have to look at his recovery strategy because he said he felt like he had run a marathon.

"Obviously the quick turn around, the long travel... we will have to have a look at that .

"I don't think he has pulled anything but he just felt he could not move. But obviously he was up against Ilias Chair, who is one of the better players in the league, so hopefully he did the right thing."