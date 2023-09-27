Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
A Nicolas Jackson goal saw Chelsea beat Brighton in an intense game at Stamford Bridge to set up a Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
These two sides have dealt with each other a lot in the past 12 months with 10 members of staff having moved to Chelsea for around £200m - and the match carried an extra edge.
Jackson's winning strike came in the 50th minute after a fine move.
That goal was the first Chelsea had scored in four matches and gave them a much-needed boost as boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to get his project moving in the right direction.
Ian Maatsen played the ball to Cole Palmer - excellent on his first start - who put the ball through Jan Paul van Hecke's legs for Jackson to sweep home into the bottom corner.
Solly March had the chance to get Brighton level late in the second half when he was left unmarked but his header was straight at former Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez.
Arsenal will host Blackburn in the week commencing 30 October as they look to secure a place in the quarter-finals.
Chelsea's line-up included three former Brighton players and every time they touched the ball early in the match they were jeered by their former supporters.
Kaoru Mitoma had the first big opportunity when he skipped past Marc Cucurella and had his cross blocked by Sanchez.
The Spanish keeper, who joined from Brighton for £25m in the summer, had a difficult evening with the ball at his feet during the match.
Sanchez kicked the ball directly out of play a number of times, much to the enjoyment of the Brighton fans.
One sloppy pass also went straight to Joao Pedro on the edge of his own penalty area, but the mistake wasn't punished as the Brazilian striker chipped over the bar.
Jackson was denied a second goal by Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen's block and then saw a 71st-minute finish ruled out for offside.
March tested Sanchez before Joao Pedro volleyed over from inside the area as the visitors pushed for an equaliser that didn't come.
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 3Cucurella
- 2Disasi
- 26Colwill
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forat 90+7'minutes
- 16UgochukwuBooked at 45mins
- 25Caicedo
- 29MaatsenSubstituted forGallagherat 75'minutes
- 20PalmerSubstituted forFernándezat 75'minutes
- 10MudrykSubstituted forSterlingat 68'minutes
- 15JacksonSubstituted forBrojaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sterling
- 8Fernández
- 19Broja
- 23Gallagher
- 28Petrovic
- 36de Souza Eugênio
- 42Gilchrist
- 44Brooking
- 52Matos
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Verbruggen
- 2Lamptey
- 29van Hecke
- 3dos Santos de Paulo
- 30EstupiñánBooked at 45mins
- 8DahoudSubstituted forHinshelwoodat 70'minutes
- 20BalebaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGilmourat 64'minutes
- 40BuonanotteSubstituted forLallanaat 78'minutes
- 31Ansu FatiSubstituted forMarchat 45'minutes
- 22MitomaSubstituted forWelbeckat 64'minutes
- 9João Pedro
Substitutes
- 5Dunk
- 7March
- 11Gilmour
- 14Lallana
- 18Welbeck
- 23Steele
- 24Adingra
- 34Veltman
- 41Hinshelwood
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 37,516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Post update
Ben Chilwell went off injured after Chelsea had used all subs.
Post update
Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).
Post update
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Julio with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Armando Broja replaces Nicolas Jackson.
Post update
Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Facundo Buonanotte.
