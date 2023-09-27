Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
ChelseaChelsea1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0

Chelsea 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Nicolas Jackson goal sends Blues into fourth round

By Alex HowellBBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .

Chelsea score against Brighton
Nicolas Jackson claimed his second goal for Chelsea

A Nicolas Jackson goal saw Chelsea beat Brighton in an intense game at Stamford Bridge to set up a Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

These two sides have dealt with each other a lot in the past 12 months with 10 members of staff having moved to Chelsea for around £200m - and the match carried an extra edge.

Jackson's winning strike came in the 50th minute after a fine move.

That goal was the first Chelsea had scored in four matches and gave them a much-needed boost as boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to get his project moving in the right direction.

Ian Maatsen played the ball to Cole Palmer - excellent on his first start - who put the ball through Jan Paul van Hecke's legs for Jackson to sweep home into the bottom corner.

Solly March had the chance to get Brighton level late in the second half when he was left unmarked but his header was straight at former Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez.

Arsenal will host Blackburn in the week commencing 30 October as they look to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea's line-up included three former Brighton players and every time they touched the ball early in the match they were jeered by their former supporters.

Kaoru Mitoma had the first big opportunity when he skipped past Marc Cucurella and had his cross blocked by Sanchez.

The Spanish keeper, who joined from Brighton for £25m in the summer, had a difficult evening with the ball at his feet during the match.

Sanchez kicked the ball directly out of play a number of times, much to the enjoyment of the Brighton fans.

One sloppy pass also went straight to Joao Pedro on the edge of his own penalty area, but the mistake wasn't punished as the Brazilian striker chipped over the bar.

Jackson was denied a second goal by Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen's block and then saw a 71st-minute finish ruled out for offside.

March tested Sanchez before Joao Pedro volleyed over from inside the area as the visitors pushed for an equaliser that didn't come.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Cucurella
  • 2Disasi
  • 26Colwill
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forat 90+7'minutes
  • 16UgochukwuBooked at 45mins
  • 25Caicedo
  • 29MaatsenSubstituted forGallagherat 75'minutes
  • 20PalmerSubstituted forFernándezat 75'minutes
  • 10MudrykSubstituted forSterlingat 68'minutes
  • 15JacksonSubstituted forBrojaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sterling
  • 8Fernández
  • 19Broja
  • 23Gallagher
  • 28Petrovic
  • 36de Souza Eugênio
  • 42Gilchrist
  • 44Brooking
  • 52Matos

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Verbruggen
  • 2Lamptey
  • 29van Hecke
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 30EstupiñánBooked at 45mins
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forHinshelwoodat 70'minutes
  • 20BalebaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGilmourat 64'minutes
  • 40BuonanotteSubstituted forLallanaat 78'minutes
  • 31Ansu FatiSubstituted forMarchat 45'minutes
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forWelbeckat 64'minutes
  • 9João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 5Dunk
  • 7March
  • 11Gilmour
  • 14Lallana
  • 18Welbeck
  • 23Steele
  • 24Adingra
  • 34Veltman
  • 41Hinshelwood
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
37,516

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Ben Chilwell went off injured after Chelsea had used all subs.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  5. Post update

    Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Julio with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Armando Broja replaces Nicolas Jackson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Facundo Buonanotte.

Comments

Join the conversation

193 comments

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 22:00

    Some people may comment that this competition means nothing but it's this sort of slugged out win that can change a teams season.

    I'm not a Chelsea fan but they have way too many good players and a good manager to not come good and this win could very well be the change for them.

    • Reply posted by Carlos London, today at 22:06

      Carlos London replied:
      No, you are a Chelsea fan

  • Comment posted by MikeDavies, today at 22:01

    Broja given offside en route to the Brighton goal.
    Except he was in his own half when the ball was played.
    And several other officials' howlers.
    Appalling performance by the ref and his team.

    • Reply posted by Logictistics, today at 22:10

      Logictistics replied:
      +Didn't give the advantage for Chelsea on the counter 3 times.
      ++ Ugochukwu clear second yellow not given
      terrible officials tbh

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:57

    Despite the win some poor officiating again. Those who complain about VAR might like to think on a player being flagged for offside while in his own half! Surely at this level of competition it is not too much to expect that even a basic knowledge of the rules might be useful for officials.

  • Comment posted by One2note , today at 21:54

    I’ll take any win , even a scrappy affair like tonight. Showed some fight , especially when there was something to hold on to .

    • Reply posted by Jammy, today at 22:01

      Jammy replied:
      It’s not like we have a choice these days.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 21:58

    2nd goal wasn't offside and Broja got given offside when still in his own half and Poch got booked for the protest. Right result crap officials

    • Reply posted by Marmite, today at 22:01

      Marmite replied:
      Clearly offside.

      Correct result in every department.

  • Comment posted by Mark Bowen, today at 21:56

    I bet that’s upsetting for the majority of the population.. Glad to see&hear it..

    Congratulations well done Chelsea..

  • Comment posted by Four Z Agenda, today at 21:54

    Officials are getting worse, a clear second goal denied by a rubbish line call, and as for flagging a player off when receiving the ball in his own half.....well, no wonder Pocchetino lost his rag, and was booked. Truly awful, VAR or not, these officials are the worst in my lifetime:)

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 22:08

      Dai Quietly replied:
      Then it would only be only £500 million per goal per month...

  • Comment posted by jackthedog, today at 22:00

    Cannot help thinking that BBC sports are slightly dissatisfied that Chelsea won!

    • Reply posted by 4PetesSake, today at 22:03

      4PetesSake replied:
      I think you are paranoid

  • Comment posted by Hugzzi, today at 21:55

    The officials were horrible. How can you be offside in your own half??

  • Comment posted by sapper245, today at 22:04

    Officials tonight were awful…. Fouls not given. Perfectly good goal given offside… and worse of all offside given when player was in our half

    • Reply posted by brightonborn, today at 22:10

      brightonborn replied:
      You forgot that he missed the Chelsea red card.

  • Comment posted by uncannyparsnipboy, today at 22:00

    Come on Chelsea,onward and upward

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:25

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      A lot of Chelsea fans getting overexcited tonight. Hey, it was a win against a weaken side. Once Chelsea string a few wins in a row then you can get excited, until then try to stay calm.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 21:53

    About time !!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Dave DLC, today at 21:53

    Phew, at last!!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:24

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Don't get too excited, just some respite before Chelsea are back to their current performances.

  • Comment posted by VTV, today at 22:02

    Clean sheet & job done!.

  • Comment posted by LINKS, today at 21:52

    At last, a win.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:55

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      we still played like crap tho lol

  • Comment posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 22:13

    Win 1-0 . Would have taken that before the game. Cole Palmer could be the man who makes Chelsea tick up top, he deserves to swagger, unlike some others. Anyway, a bright light at last.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 21:55

    At last they have scored.

  • Comment posted by Ibsy786, today at 21:57

    I wouldn't get my hopes up. There were a lot of changed on that Brighton line up. Let see what happens on Monday.

    • Reply posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 22:00

      CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order replied:
      Sour grapes!

  • Comment posted by mark , today at 22:01

    Balmy September evening under floodlights, little lad with his dad, ‘ Can I have chips? ‘ , smell of vapes and match programmes, goal just after the break stirring the home support up. Big tall, dark target man with a clumsy touch. Couple of blonde wag wannabes posing by the tunnel, Frank watching with jacket collar turned up. Red lights bumper to bumper, beemers everywhere

    • Reply posted by know ball, today at 22:04

      know ball replied:
      Vapes should be banned

  • Comment posted by chelseablue70, today at 22:20

    Poeple will say oh its only the league cup, which is a place into europe after all. Also a win is a win no matter the game and Chelsea needed a win. Doesnt matter if its Grimsby or Brighton lol.

