Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

ChelseaChelsea19:45BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 21Chilwell
- 2Disasi
- 26Colwill
- 3Cucurella
- 25Caicedo
- 16Ugochukwu
- 20Palmer
- 29Maatsen
- 10Mudryk
- 15Jackson
Substitutes
- 7Sterling
- 8Fernández
- 19Broja
- 23Gallagher
- 28Petrovic
- 36de Souza Eugênio
- 42Gilchrist
- 44Brooking
- 52Matos
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Verbruggen
- 2Lamptey
- 29van Hecke
- 3dos Santos de Paulo
- 30Estupiñán
- 8Dahoud
- 20Baleba
- 40Buonanotte
- 31Ansu Fati
- 22Mitoma
- 9João Pedro
Substitutes
- 5Dunk
- 7March
- 11Gilmour
- 14Lallana
- 18Welbeck
- 23Steele
- 24Adingra
- 34Veltman
- 41Hinshelwood
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall