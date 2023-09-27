Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
ChelseaChelsea19:45BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Stamford Bridge, England

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 21Chilwell
  • 2Disasi
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Cucurella
  • 25Caicedo
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 20Palmer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 10Mudryk
  • 15Jackson

Substitutes

  • 7Sterling
  • 8Fernández
  • 19Broja
  • 23Gallagher
  • 28Petrovic
  • 36de Souza Eugênio
  • 42Gilchrist
  • 44Brooking
  • 52Matos

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Verbruggen
  • 2Lamptey
  • 29van Hecke
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 8Dahoud
  • 20Baleba
  • 40Buonanotte
  • 31Ansu Fati
  • 22Mitoma
  • 9João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 5Dunk
  • 7March
  • 11Gilmour
  • 14Lallana
  • 18Welbeck
  • 23Steele
  • 24Adingra
  • 34Veltman
  • 41Hinshelwood
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Top Stories