Dominik Szoboszlai has scored two goals since arriving at Liverpool for £60m in the summer

Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning second-half strike helped Liverpool come from behind to beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Kasey McAteer gave Leicester the lead just three minutes in as the Championship leaders hit their Premier League hosts on the counter-attack.

Liverpool pushed hard for a leveller, with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak rattling the woodwork and Jarell Quansah thwarted by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Cody Gakpo was the man who got the Reds' equaliser with a well-taken finish just after half-time, having earlier been denied by Conor Coady's goalline clearance.

It was then the Dutch forward's turn to strike the woodwork, as his header hit the bar following good build-up play from Doak and Elliott.

Szoboszlai edged Liverpool ahead when, moments after being introduced as a second-half substitute, he arrowed an unstoppable shot in off the crossbar.

Leicester looked to respond as they sought a first victory at Anfield since 2000, but incessant pressure from the hosts eventually told with a third goal.

A nonchalant flick from Diogo Jota put the result beyond doubt as the 2022 winners reached the fourth round, where they will visit Bournemouth.