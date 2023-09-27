Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
LiverpoolLiverpool3LeicesterLeicester City1

Liverpool 3-1 Leicester: Dominik Szoboszlai scores stunner in Liverpool win

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments433

Dominik Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai has scored two goals since arriving at Liverpool for £60m in the summer

Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning second-half strike helped Liverpool come from behind to beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Kasey McAteer gave Leicester the lead just three minutes in as the Championship leaders hit their Premier League hosts on the counter-attack.

Liverpool pushed hard for a leveller, with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak rattling the woodwork and Jarell Quansah thwarted by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Cody Gakpo was the man who got the Reds' equaliser with a well-taken finish just after half-time, having earlier been denied by Conor Coady's goalline clearance.

It was then the Dutch forward's turn to strike the woodwork, as his header hit the bar following good build-up play from Doak and Elliott.

Szoboszlai edged Liverpool ahead when, moments after being introduced as a second-half substitute, he arrowed an unstoppable shot in off the crossbar.

Leicester looked to respond as they sought a first victory at Anfield since 2000, but incessant pressure from the hosts eventually told with a third goal.

A nonchalant flick from Diogo Jota put the result beyond doubt as the 2022 winners reached the fourth round, where they will visit Bournemouth.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 17JonesSubstituted forBajceticat 79'minutes
  • 5Konaté
  • 78Quansah
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forChambersat 90+1'minutes
  • 19Elliott
  • 3EndoBooked at 86mins
  • 38GravenberchSubstituted forNúñezat 65'minutes
  • 50DoakSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 65'minutes
  • 18Gakpo
  • 20Jota

Substitutes

  • 4van Dijk
  • 7Díaz
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 9Núñez
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 13Adrián
  • 32Matip
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 44Chambers

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 21Ricardo PereiraBooked at 23mins
  • 15Souttar
  • 4Coady
  • 2Justin
  • 29AkgünSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 65'minutes
  • 17ChoudhuryBooked at 45mins
  • 7CasadeiSubstituted forNdidiat 57'minutes
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forFatawuat 64'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forDakaat 64'minutes
  • 35McAteer

Substitutes

  • 3Faes
  • 8Winks
  • 10Mavididi
  • 18Fatawu
  • 20Daka
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 25Ndidi
  • 30Hermansen
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
49,732

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home29
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  12. Post update

    Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Luke Chambers replaces Kostas Tsimikas.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Leicester City 1. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jarell Quansah.

  17. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Bajcetic.

  20. Booking

    Wataru Endo (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 21:46

    What an absolute rocket from szoboszlai , very Gerrard esque. Gonna be some player this guy .

    • Reply posted by WeGoTheGame, today at 21:49

      WeGoTheGame replied:
      Why did he slip when he scored ?

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 21:46

    Szoboszlai is the signing of the summer!

    • Reply posted by WeGoTheGame, today at 21:48

      WeGoTheGame replied:
      Why because scored against Leicester?

  • Comment posted by Skalidis, today at 21:54

    I'm just so glad we got Szobo and not Mason Mount.

    • Reply posted by cheeky monkey, today at 21:59

      cheeky monkey replied:
      or Caicedo

  • Comment posted by Max , today at 21:50

    Someone needs to tell Liverpool, the game starts when the ref blows, NOT when the other team scores!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Nicky Hillman, today at 21:53

      Nicky Hillman replied:
      Otherwise it would be too one sided 😀

  • Comment posted by wowifeelgood, today at 21:49

    Dominik Szoboszlai. Wow... what a signing!If anybody can fill Stevie G's boots then he's the man

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:51

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      So much better than the previous number 8!

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 21:48

    Endo was brill tonight 👍. Liveroool should have had 6 Lady luck was on Leicesters side tonight. But Liverpool do What Liverpool do. Night night bridge dwellers. Sleep well. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👍

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 21:51

      Steve 76 replied:
      He went up a level when Szoboszlai came on too.

  • Comment posted by me, today at 21:48

    Szoboszlai what a goal, laser guided missile.

    Endo man if match, won the ball back everytime.

    • Reply posted by Nolte returns, today at 21:52

      Nolte returns replied:
      Thought endo was brilliant tonight , very much like lucas leiva from years back . Won't get all the praise but a ball winner.

  • Comment posted by blueboy, today at 21:49

    Lost to the better team, no argument. But what a difference from last season. Played with guts, pride and kept at it. Never gave up.

    • Reply posted by The Sleepy Hollow, today at 21:53

      The Sleepy Hollow replied:
      Yeah you played very well.
      Keep that up and you’re sure to be back in the PL next season.

      Good Luck

  • Comment posted by Kop Beard, today at 21:47

    SZOBOSZLAI = Rolls Royce

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:30

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Not one of Rashford's spare Rolls Royce, hopefully. 😊

  • Comment posted by Englands most successful club, today at 21:52

    Another Liverpool win that will have the bitters frothing at the mouth for 24+ hours. Keep it going Redmen.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 22:02

      lee roy replied:
      Redmen 😂 😂

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:47

    Liverpool through, had their struggles but they are through.
    The tradition of starting slowly and allowing the first goal is still alive and well unfortunately.

    • Reply posted by Garu, today at 21:57

      Garu replied:
      To be honest it was one way traffic.

  • Comment posted by Critical Thinking for the win, today at 21:53

    Szoboscalifragilisticexpialidocious

    • Reply posted by Baz, today at 21:54

      Baz replied:
      Clever 👍

  • Comment posted by supernovr, today at 21:50

    The Steven Gerrard regen we've been waiting for has arrived. And his name is Dom Szoboszlai, you love to see it.

    • Reply posted by Skink, today at 21:53

      Skink replied:
      Gerrard didn't the Prem

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:51

    Leicester City tried, but the firepower of Liverpool was to strong and unstoppable once Liverpool got going in the second half.

    • Reply posted by MrC543, today at 22:07

      MrC543 replied:
      I disagree

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:49

    All these from behind wins are doing nothing good for my heart…

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 22:01

      lee roy replied:
      Support your local team. They represent you and your town.

  • Comment posted by matt m, today at 21:49

    Very pleased with our determination to once again, fight back after falling behind. Plenty of variety in terms of goal contribution too. It feels like we’re building some decent momentum in this new form, but it is course early days. Upwards & onwards!

  • Comment posted by Squidsworth, today at 21:52

    Nice goal early for us foxes, but pretty poor showing thereafter constantly losing possession and lucky it was not 6. The ref was awful though, think both sides would agree on that. No complaints to be going out, probably a blessing in disguise.

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 21:55

      Kev replied:
      Ref was awful with both teams. Standard of refs in the UK is a joke just in general

  • Comment posted by clark, today at 21:49

    I wish in games Liverpool did not concede the first goal,they will get caught out when playing better sides

    • Reply posted by wordofwisdom, today at 21:56

      wordofwisdom replied:
      Better teams like Newcastle?