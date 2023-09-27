Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
LiverpoolLiverpool19:45LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Anfield, England

Liverpool v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 17Jones
  • 5Konaté
  • 78Quansah
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 3Endo
  • 19Elliott
  • 50Doak
  • 18Gakpo
  • 20Jota

Substitutes

  • 4van Dijk
  • 7Díaz
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 9Núñez
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 13Adrián
  • 32Matip
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 44Chambers

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 15Souttar
  • 4Coady
  • 2Justin
  • 29Akgün
  • 17Choudhury
  • 7Casadei
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 35McAteer

Substitutes

  • 3Faes
  • 8Winks
  • 10Mavididi
  • 18Fatawu
  • 20Daka
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 25Ndidi
  • 30Hermansen
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Top Stories