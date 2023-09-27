Bournemouth v Stoke City

BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:45StokeStoke City
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Radu
- 15A Smith
- 27Zabarnyi
- 25Senesi
- 3Kerkez
- 8Rothwell
- 4L Cook
- 7Brooks
- 22Traorè
- 11Ouattara
- 24Semenyo
Substitutes
- 1Neto
- 9Solanke
- 10Christie
- 16Tavernier
- 18Adams
- 19Kluivert
- 21Moore
- 26Kilkenny
- 37Aarons
Stoke
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bonham
- 17Hoever
- 5Rose
- 16Wilmot
- 2Gooch
- 12Johnson
- 4Pearson
- 15Thompson
- 27Léris
- 18Wesley
- 22Bae
Substitutes
- 7Cunha Vidigal
- 11Gayle
- 20Haksabanovic
- 21Jojic
- 23McNally
- 28Laurent
- 30Sidibe
- 34Fielding
- 35Lowe
- Referee:
- Graham Scott