EFL Cup - Third Round
FulhamFulham19:45NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Craven Cottage, England

Fulham v Norwich City

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rodák
  • 21Castagne
  • 31Diop
  • 3Bassey
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 10Cairney
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 8Wilson
  • 22Iwobi
  • 30Carlos Vinícius
  • 20Willian

Substitutes

  • 6Reed
  • 13Ream
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 17Leno
  • 18Pereira
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 33Robinson
  • 35Francois
  • 38Harris

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Long
  • 35Fisher
  • 50Warner
  • 6Gibson
  • 15McCallum
  • 8Gibbs
  • 29Forshaw
  • 25Hernández
  • 20Placheta
  • 42Springett
  • 31Hwang Ui-jo

Substitutes

  • 3Stacey
  • 7Sainz
  • 11Idah
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 23McLean
  • 24Duffy
  • 27Rowe
  • 39Reyes
Referee:
Craig Pawson

