Newcastle United v Manchester City

First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 0.
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 21Livramento
- 6Lascelles
- 3Dummett
- 13Targett
- 67Miley
- 8Tonali
- 7Joelinton
- 23Murphy
- 14Isak
- 20Hall
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 5Schär
- 10Gordon
- 11Ritchie
- 18Karius
- 19Manquillo
- 24Almirón
- 32Anderson
- 39Bruno Guimarães
Man City
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 18Ortega
- 24Gvardiol
- 6Aké
- 25Akanji
- 82Lewis
- 8Kovacic
- 52Bobb
- 4Phillips
- 21Gómez
- 19Álvarez
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 9Haaland
- 11Doku
- 27Nunes
- 31Ederson
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 92Hamilton
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joelinton.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Stefan Ortega.
Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).
Nick Pope (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Attempt blocked. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Attempt blocked. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lewis Hall.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Bobb with a through ball.
Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City).
Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).