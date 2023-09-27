Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
NewcastleNewcastle United0Man CityManchester City0

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 21Livramento
  • 6Lascelles
  • 3Dummett
  • 13Targett
  • 67Miley
  • 8Tonali
  • 7Joelinton
  • 23Murphy
  • 14Isak
  • 20Hall

Substitutes

  • 2Trippier
  • 5Schär
  • 10Gordon
  • 11Ritchie
  • 18Karius
  • 19Manquillo
  • 24Almirón
  • 32Anderson
  • 39Bruno Guimarães

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 18Ortega
  • 24Gvardiol
  • 6Aké
  • 25Akanji
  • 82Lewis
  • 8Kovacic
  • 52Bobb
  • 4Phillips
  • 21Gómez
  • 19Álvarez
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 9Haaland
  • 11Doku
  • 27Nunes
  • 31Ederson
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 92Hamilton
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Manchester City 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joelinton.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Stefan Ortega.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Nick Pope (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Paul Dummett.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lewis Hall.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Grealish (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Bobb with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).

