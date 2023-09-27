Newcastle United v Manchester City

NewcastleNewcastle United20:00Man CityManchester City
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 21Livramento
- 6Lascelles
- 3Dummett
- 13Targett
- 67Miley
- 8Tonali
- 20Hall
- 23Murphy
- 14Isak
- 7Joelinton
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 5Schär
- 10Gordon
- 11Ritchie
- 18Karius
- 19Manquillo
- 24Almirón
- 32Anderson
- 39Bruno Guimarães
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Ortega
- 82Lewis
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 24Gvardiol
- 21Gómez
- 4Phillips
- 8Kovacic
- 52Bobb
- 19Álvarez
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 9Haaland
- 11Doku
- 27Nunes
- 31Ederson
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 92Hamilton
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh