Exeter's 9-0 loss at Reading was their biggest defeat in more than 50 years

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says his young side learned a "harsh lesson" as they were thrashed 9-0 by Reading in their opening EFL Trophy game.

The loss equalled Exeter's worst-ever defeat as a young side conceded six times in the final 30 minutes at St James Park.

Caldwell rested many of the players who have helped the Grecians to second place in League One after eight games.

"We were nowhere near good enough," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's a harsh lesson, but it's a lesson they have to take on the chin and they have to come back stronger from it.

"We weren't good enough in any department. They high-pressed, which they did here in the league and we coped with it really well and won the match.

"Tonight we couldn't cope with it, we didn't have the technical level or we didn't have the decision-making qualities to play against their press."

Caldwell says he will treat the EFL Trophy as a "development competition" and has been hit by a number of injuries to first-choice players in the past few weeks.

But he says the club will support those who played in the game to ensure it does not set them back.

"You'll remember it forever, I just said that to them," he added.

"I've been there as a player and you have to do something about it - you have to be a resilient person if you want to have a career in football.

"Hopefully there won't be many more nights like this, but there'll be more disappointments in their careers that they have to come back stronger from.

"It's a night for the whole club where we have to support these players and help them get over it and be better for it.

"If we do that then while it's a horrible experience tonight it's a worthwhile experience if they grow from it."