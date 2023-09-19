Match ends, Lazio 1, Atletico Madrid 1.
Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a 95th-minute equaliser as Lazio held Atletico Madrid to a draw in their Champions League opener.
With just seconds remaining, Provedel went up for a late corner and glanced a fine header into the net from Luis Alberto's cross.
It prompted wild celebrations from the Lazio players, who raced to hug their unlikely goalscoring hero.
Pablo Barrios' deflected strike had given Atletico a first-half lead.
After Alvaro Morata hit the post, Provedel made several excellent saves to keep Lazio in the match before providing the crucial contribution at the other end of the pitch to earn the Italians a point in Group E.
Provedel becomes the fourth different goalkeeper to score a Champions League goal, after Jorg Butt (three between 2000 and 2009 - all penalties), Sinan Bolat (December 2009) and Vincent Enyeama (September 2010).
He is also only the second goalkeeper ever to score from open play after Bolat, who also scored a 95th-minute equaliser, with his coming for Standard Liege against AZ Alkmaar.
Line-ups
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 94Provedel
- 77Marusic
- 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 84mins
- 13Romagnoli
- 3PellegriniSubstituted forLazzariat 38'minutes
- 6KamadaSubstituted forGuendouziat 62'minutes
- 5VecinoSubstituted forCataldiat 76'minutes
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forIsaksenat 62'minutes
- 17ImmobileBooked at 84mins
- 20ZaccagniSubstituted forPedroat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Guendouzi
- 9Pedro
- 15Casale
- 18Isaksen
- 19Castellanos
- 23Hysaj
- 29Lazzari
- 32Cataldi
- 33Sepe
- 34Gila
- 59Renzetti
- 65Rovella
Atl Madrid
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Oblak
- 16Molina
- 15Savic
- 20WitselSubstituted forCorreaat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Hermoso
- 12Dias LinoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forRiquelmeat 79'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 24BarriosSubstituted forGiménezat 45'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 7GriezmannBooked at 26mins
- 19Morata
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 2Giménez
- 3Azpilicueta
- 10Correa
- 17Galán
- 25Riquelme
- 27Kostis
- 30El Jebari
- 31Gomis
- 36Calatrava Torrado
- 40Guerrero
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Attendance:
- 46,168
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
