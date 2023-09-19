Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has won the England Women's Player of the Year award after a run of big performances.

She was key as England claimed April's inaugural women's Finalissima with a penalty shootout win against Brazil.

In the vote by fans, the 30-year-old was named player of the year ahead of Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood.

The Manchester United shot-stopper is also up for the Fifa Best Goalkeeper award - which she won in 2022.

A European Championship winner with her country last year, Earps won 16 international caps in the last 12 months, with seven of those coming at the World Cup, which was staged in Australia and New Zealand.

She was player of the match as the Lionesses overcame Nigeria on penalties in the last 16. She also saved a penalty in the final, but it was not enough as Sarina Wiegman's side fell to a 1-0 defeat by Spain.

Capped 41 times overall, Earps has been named in England's Nations League squad. The Lionesses take on Scotland at Sunderland on Friday before a trip to Utrecht to play the Netherlands next Tuesday.