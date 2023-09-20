Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kane has been directly involved in seven goals in his last 10 appearances against Manchester United

Manchester United were given a taste of what could have been as Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich to victory over Erik ten Hag's struggling side in a high-scoring and eventful Champions League opener.

It was no secret that the Red Devils would have liked to have signed Kane from Tottenham in the summer, but instead England's captain and record goalscorer opted for a career in Germany that has begun in stellar fashion.

At the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, the 30-year-old claimed both an assist and scored from the penalty spot - after a VAR check to rule Christian Eriksen had handled in the box - to take his tally of goals this season to five in five games in all competitions.

It was a timely strike from Kane too as it came just after Rasmus Hojland had scored his first United goal to make it 2-1 early in the second half and give his side some hope of a result.

Before that, goalkeeper Andre Onana had undone a disciplined start from the visitors with a shocking error to allow Leroy Sane's drive to slip under him and find the net in the 28th minute.

Four minutes later, Serge Gnabry struck low and accurately inside the far corner to make it 2-0.

It is to the visitors' credit that they came out swinging to try and make a contest of it but their current fragility and lack of options from the bench as a result of numerous injuries undermined their ability to compete.

Casemiro showed dogged determination to smuggle a second in for United to give them a glimmer of hope but Mathys Tel snuffed that out by hammering a Bayern fourth high into the net in added time.

United were not finished, with Casemiro heading home Bruno Fernandes' free-kick from close range with almost the last kick of the game, but it was too late.

An opening-game loss at the six-time champions of Europe will not define the campaign, especially with FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray - who drew 2-2 earlier on Wednesday in Istanbul - both more beatable in the group, but they are now in dire need of a response to restore some focus and faith.

Some fight but too much fragility from United

After a 2022-23 campaign of progress, United are again sailing in choppy waters.

Last season, Ten Hag looked to have steadied one of European football's biggest ships following the failure of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tenure and the ill-advised interim experiment with Ralf Rangnick.

Having led them to a first piece of major silverware in six seasons and back into the Champions League, optimism was high at the club ahead of this campaign.

But three defeats from the first five league games - their worst league start in a decade - has seen this rapidly evaporate and now they must digest a humbling start to their European campaign.

It could have been different. They could, and probably should, have led inside five minutes as Alphonso Davies' timely tackle stopped Facundo Pellistri tapping in but set up Christian Eriksen to fire an effort from close range straight at Sven Ulreich.

Similarly, at the start of the second half, had they been able to test Bayern's resolve for longer at 2-1 rather than conceding again inside five minutes they may have taken something.

And then at the end they showed fight to forge Casemiro's double only for that to be made moot by their soft concession of a fourth.

This is a United side undone by early-season results, injuries and costly moments of ineptitude.

Onana's error was a shocker and one a side with such fragile confidence can ill afford. It was followed by a period where players seemed happier to hide than rally in the face of adversity.

Before Wednesday's game, Ten Hag bemoaned that he had yet to field his strongest XI during his tenure and maybe it is only fair to judge him and his side this season when they are closer to that?

But this is still a United side with talent in it and one that needs to not only win at Burnley on Saturday but do so convincingly.

Kane plays his part as Bayern set the early pace

Bayern were not at their best. They have not been so for much of this season. They were also without suspended manager Thomas Tuchel as assistant Zsolt Low took charge on the touchline.

But they are a winning machine and with Kane in attack, supplemented by Sane, Gnabry and Musiala, they will be a test for any defence on the continent, let alone one as currently shaky as United's.

It was not Kane's best game, with him floating in and out of it, but he did what was required. His neat set-up enabled the opener and he made no mistake with a typically ruthless penalty.

They should have scored more, hitting the post twice after the break, and allowed United footholds in the game, but their ability to move rapidly up through the gears remains highly impressive.

That is 35 games unbeaten now for the German champions in the group stage of this competition and 15 straight home wins. It gives them early control of Group A.

Player of the match Kane Harry Kane with an average of 8.02 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Bayern Munich

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Bayern Munich Avg Squad number 9 Player name Kane Average rating 8.02 Squad number 10 Player name Sané Average rating 7.56 Squad number 42 Player name Musiala Average rating 7.53 Squad number 7 Player name Gnabry Average rating 7.27 Squad number 39 Player name Tel Average rating 7.15 Squad number 6 Player name Kimmich Average rating 7.15 Squad number 19 Player name Davies Average rating 7.09 Squad number 8 Player name Goretzka Average rating 7.03 Squad number 3 Player name Kim Min-jae Average rating 7.00 Squad number 11 Player name Coman Average rating 6.83 Squad number 2 Player name Upamecano Average rating 6.76 Squad number 13 Player name Choupo-Moting Average rating 6.70 Squad number 27 Player name Laimer Average rating 6.68 Squad number 25 Player name Müller Average rating 6.63 Squad number 26 Player name Ulreich Average rating 6.40 Manchester United Avg Squad number 11 Player name Højlund Average rating 4.88 Squad number 17 Player name Garnacho Average rating 4.66 Squad number 15 Player name Reguilón Average rating 4.23 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 4.20 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 4.04 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 3.94 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 3.90 Squad number 28 Player name Pellistri Average rating 3.82 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 3.67 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 3.59 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 3.45 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 3.43 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 3.41 Squad number 24 Player name Onana Average rating 2.71

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Bayern Munich Formation 4-2-3-1 26 Ulreich 27 Laimer 2 Upamecano 3 Kim Min-jae 19 Davies 8 Goretzka 6 Kimmich 10 Sané 42 Musiala 7 Gnabry 9 Kane 26 Ulreich

27 Laimer

2 Upamecano

3 Kim Min-jae

19 Davies

8 Goretzka Booked at 62mins

6 Kimmich

10 Sané Substituted for Tel at 87' minutes

42 Musiala Substituted for Choupo-Moting at 75' minutes

7 Gnabry Substituted for Coman at 63' minutes

9 Kane Substituted for Müller at 87' minutes Substitutes 4 de Ligt

11 Coman

13 Choupo-Moting

18 Peretz

20 Sarr

25 Müller

39 Tel

40 Mazraoui

41 Krätzig

48 Schmitt Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 24 Onana 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 6 Li Martínez 15 Reguilón 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 28 Pellistri 8 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 11 Højlund 24 Onana

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf

6 Li Martínez Booked at 62mins

15 Reguilón

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen Substituted for McTominay at 69' minutes

28 Pellistri Substituted for Garnacho at 81' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford

11 Højlund Substituted for Martial at 81' minutes Substitutes 1 Bayindir

9 Martial

17 Garnacho

22 Heaton

35 Evans

39 McTominay

40 Vítek

44 Gore

46 Mejbri

62 Forson Referee: Glenn Nyberg Attendance: 75,000 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, Manchester United 3. Full Time Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, Manchester United 3. goal Goal! Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Manchester United 3. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München). Post update Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing. goal Goal! Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Manchester United 2. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a through ball. Post update Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mathys Tel following a fast break. Post update Foul by Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München). Post update Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing. goal Goal! Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Manchester United 2. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial. Substitution Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Harry Kane. Substitution Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Leroy Sané. Post update Foul by Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München). Post update Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross following a fast break. Post update Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho replaces Facundo Pellistri. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Rasmus Højlund. Post update Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward