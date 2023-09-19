Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Williamson is the first England women's national team player to be invited to speak at the UN

England captain Leah Williamson says her football career has been a constant "battle" against gender inequality.

Williamson, 26, joined world leaders for the United Nations' Sustainability Development Goals Summit in New York.

She was there to make a plea to challenge gender stereotypes and level the playing field for girls globally.

"The main thing when I look back on my journey is I unknowingly walked into a man's world. My whole career since has been a series of battles," she said.

"I am representing a group of people who have been in the shadows for so long. I stand on the shoulders of great women that have paved the way.

"Now I'm in a position where I am encouraged to the be the strongest version of me mentally, physically, and my whole self. Which is an empowering thing."

Williamson, who captained the Lionesses to an historic first European Championship title in 2022, was speaking following a recent visit to Za'atari in Jordan, the largest Syrian refugee camp in the world.

During her time in Syria, she said she witnessed what football has done for girls and communities there through the Arsenal Foundation's work with the charity Save the Children.

In 2018, the two charities joined up to launch a programme that aims to use football to build a sense of belonging and improve the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of children and their families affected by the war in Syria.

Since launching the campaign, the number of girls from the refugee camp taking part in football has increased from a small minority to an even split between male and female graduates.

Arsenal defender Williamson is the first England women's footballer to address the UN.

"I keep saying we keep opening these doors but young girls need to have the confidence and belief to walk through them themselves," Williamson added.

"Part of my role and responsibility is to continue laying the paving stones for them."

Earlier, she spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme to explain why she was attending the event, and said the issues in football "mirror those in society for women and young girls".

She said the recent Luis Rubiales scandal affecting Spanish football highlighted the sport's role in improving safety for women.

"It's the exact kind of thing that drives me to be here today," she said. "Protect and facilitate a future, a safe future, for women and young girls to be whoever they want to be.

"And if they want to use sport to do that, then they need an environment that welcomes them and is safe for them to do that."

When asked if she had experienced similar attitudes she said: "It would be rare to find someone of my generation who hasn't. They're still about today and the fight is long from over."