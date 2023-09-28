(From left to right) Millie Bright, Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten have all been key players during Chelsea's WSL success

The Women's Super League is back this weekend and Chelsea are aiming to win a fifth title in a row - but can anyone stop them?

Four months have passed since they clinched the crown in May and their traditional top-four rivals - Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City - will be hoping to break their stranglehold on the league title.

Will this season see anyone else break into that top four? And can newly-promoted Bristol City, the only non-Premier League owned club in the league, be able to compete at the top level?

I have tried to predict where each team will finish this season based on what we saw in 2022-23, each clubs' business in the transfer window and how they have all performed in pre-season.

Emma Sanders' predicted 2023-24 WSL positions at a glance Position Club 1 Chelsea 2 Arsenal 3 Manchester United 4 Manchester City 5 Aston Villa 6 Brighton 7 Liverpool 8 Tottenham 9 Leicester City 10 Everton 11 West Ham 12 Bristol City

1. Chelsea

Winning five WSL titles in a row would be a special achievement - and I think Chelsea will do it. They have been the team to beat for several years and, while their rivals continue to try and catch up, the West London club continue to strengthen their squad. They have added even more quality and European experience to their ranks this summer and they showed last season that, even with injuries, they have strength in depth. That might be what gives Chelsea the edge over their rivals...again.

Last season: Champions

2. Arsenal

This could be Arsenal's best chance to overtake Chelsea given they will be without Champions League football, having failed to progress from the qualifying rounds. But they have some big players still injured or returning after long-term lay-offs. The North London club have made some good signings, but they also lost key centre-back Rafaelle Souza in the summer, as well as having to contend with England captain Leah Williamson being absent with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. I think they will give Chelsea a real run for their money and finish above the two Manchester teams, although they might also just miss out on the title.

Last season: 3rd

3. Manchester United

Manager Marc Skinner will lead Manchester United in their first Women's Champions League match against Paris St-Germain

Man Utd finished runners-up last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time and they have bought players in the summer capable of playing at that level. However, their squad will be heavily tested to compete on several fronts should they qualify for the Champions League group stages and the loss of full-back Ona Batlle to Barcelona and striker Alessia Russo to Arsenal will not have helped. They still have enough quality to pip rivals Man City to a place in the top three if they remain consistent, but Chelsea and Arsenal have experience balancing multiple competitions and that should help them finish above United.

Last season: 2nd

4. Manchester City

Manager Gareth Taylor oversaw a transition last season as several newcomers replaced the likes of England internationals Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway in City's starting XI. They just missed out on Champions League football on goal difference. That was a big disappointment for them, even though their new signings needed time to settle. It could be a similar story this season with United strengthening in the transfer window, and Chelsea and Arsenal growing in experience. City showed at times what they were capable of producing but they lacked ruthlessness at key stages last season. They cannot afford similar slip-ups in 2023-24, but I'm not convinced they will remain consistent.

Last season: 4th

5. Aston Villa

Aston Villa had a brilliant 2022-23 and have shown ambition again this summer, making several smart signings - including England defender Lucy Parker - and retaining the core of last season's hugely successful squad. It is a big ask to break into the top four though, and while I think they will narrow the gap even more, I still think they need time to build a squad capable of competing with the top teams on a consistent basis. Another fifth-placed finish and a decent cup run should be considered a success for Villa.

Last season: 5th

England international Lucy Parker joined Aston Villa from West Ham this summer

6. Brighton

Under the management of American Melissa Phillips, who was appointed in April, Brighton are in good hands and they showed signs of progression at the end of last season as they secured WSL safety. They have made some strong signings this summer too, such as two-time Champions League winner Pauline Bremer, and Phillips seems to have finally given them an identity and a good structure to build on. Perhaps it is ambitious to think they will climb five places in the table from where they finished last season, but they are my dark horses and I think they will surprise teams.

Last season: 11th

7. Liverpool

Liverpool did well last season - securing WSL status and finishing seventh on their return to the top flight after suffering countless injuries. They have added more depth to the squad this summer with a few signings which should improve their starting XI. But the gap left by the loss of top scorer Katie Stengel will be hard to fill and her replacement, summer signing Sophie Roman Haug, is new to the WSL. Liverpool should have more than enough to consolidate a mid-table spot but I think they are still a way off last season's top five.

Last season: 7th

8. Tottenham

Tottenham had a season to forget last year as they battled relegation. There is plenty of international experience and talent in the squad so they should be finishing higher up the table this season under new boss Robert Vilahamn. The Swede has not gone on a spending spree, instead adding a few shrewd additions which should improve the starting XI. He seems intent on bringing stability, so I think it will be more comfortable for the Londoners this season.

Last season: 9th

9. Leicester City

Manager Willie Kirk has done an excellent job so far at Leicester City, keeping them up last season when they were favourites to go down before Christmas. He has made some big signings in the summer, including the permanent addition of goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, which I think will be enough to keep them up again this year - but is the turnover too high? With so many changes I think they might lack the consistency needed to push higher up the table but a ninth-placed finish would be a decent achievement.

Last season: 10th

10. Everton

England defender Gabby George left Everton after 10 years this summer to join Manchester United

I had high hopes for Everton last season and they delivered, finishing sixth and rounding off a solid debut campaign under manager Brian Sorensen. But they were very inconsistent and had a few runs of poor results. This summer they lost key defenders Rikke Sevecke and Gabby George, despite adding a bit of depth to the squad. Other teams around them seem to be progressing as well, so I think Everton could have a tough season.

Last season: 6th

11. West Ham

I thought West Ham would be near the bottom last season but a really strong start under boss Paul Konchesky helped them massively and they did enough to avoid relegation. However, another change in manager, with Rehanne Skinner arriving in August, meant they could not do much in the transfer window and the squad looks worryingly thin. They will need to recruit well in January, but I fear they could struggle before then.

Last season: 8th

12. Bristol City

There is no denying Bristol City have talent in their squad, but it is very youthful and the jump from the Women's Championship to the WSL is a big one. Head coach Lauren Smith, who has never led a team in the top flight before, has done an excellent job so far at the club, but this will be a huge test for her and her young squad. They will need to win games against teams around them in the table if they are going to survive, but I think the Premier League-owned clubs will be able to spend the money they need in January to avoid relegation if it comes to that.

Last season: Championship winners