PSG and Borussia Dortmund are in the same Champions League group as Newcastle United and AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe provided the breakthrough for Paris St-Germain as they opened their Champions League campaign with victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot on 49 minutes after his shot was handled by Nicklas Sule.

PSG doubled their lead when Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi combined well with midfielder Vitinha.

The French side are in Group F with Newcastle and AC Milan.

PSG had the bulk of possession and chances but were frustrated for long periods by Dortmund, especially in the first half.

Vitinha came closest in the opening 45 minutes, hitting the post with a bouncing 18-yard shot, while Randal Kolo Muani had an effort from the edge of the box deflected over the crossbar.

PSG felt they should have had a penalty before the break when a corner struck the hand of Sule, but were denied following a video assistant referee (VAR) review - but the decision fell in their favour in the second half.

A shot from Mbappe struck Sule's hand from close range, with VAR affirming the on-field call of penalty. Mbappe took the spot-kick himself and beat keeper Gregor Kobel with a shot into the bottom right corner.

PSG made the three points safe before the hour in style. Vitinha played a perfect backheel to Hakimi before exchanging passes with the onrushing right-back.

Hakimi cut inside and finished with the outside of his boot against his former club, refusing to celebrate afterwards.

It ensured a win for manager Luis Enrique in his first Champions League game in charge of the French champions.

B Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Paris Saint Germain Avg Squad number 2 Player name Hakimi Average rating 7.18 Squad number 7 Player name Mbappé Average rating 6.84 Squad number 23 Player name Kolo Muani Average rating 6.79 Squad number 17 Player name Vitinha Average rating 6.71 Squad number 33 Player name Zaïre-Emery Average rating 6.62 Squad number 10 Player name Dembélé Average rating 6.56 Squad number 5 Player name Marquinhos Average rating 6.53 Squad number 21 Player name Hernández Average rating 6.53 Squad number 15 Player name Danilo Pereira Average rating 6.51 Squad number 37 Player name Skriniar Average rating 6.30 Squad number 99 Player name G Donnarumma Average rating 6.25 Squad number 4 Player name Ugarte Average rating 6.24 Squad number 19 Player name Lee Kang-in Average rating 6.22 Squad number 9 Player name Gonçalo Ramos Average rating 6.05 Borussia Dortmund Avg Squad number 19 Player name Brandt Average rating 7.49 Squad number 23 Player name Can Average rating 7.33 Squad number 27 Player name Adeyemi Average rating 7.26 Squad number 4 Player name Schlotterbeck Average rating 7.18 Squad number 43 Player name Bynoe-Gittens Average rating 7.15 Squad number 1 Player name Kobel Average rating 7.12 Squad number 11 Player name Reus Average rating 7.10 Squad number 15 Player name Hummels Average rating 7.03 Squad number 25 Player name Süle Average rating 6.80 Squad number 14 Player name Füllkrug Average rating 6.76 Squad number 17 Player name Wolf Average rating 6.65 Squad number 21 Player name Malen Average rating 6.56 Squad number 5 Player name Bensebaïni Average rating 6.44 Squad number 26 Player name Ryerson Average rating 6.36 Squad number 20 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 6.35 Squad number 8 Player name Nmecha Average rating 6.07