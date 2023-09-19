Close menu
Champions League - Group F
PSGParis Saint Germain2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Kylian Mbappe scores as Ligue 1 champions outclass Germans

Last updated on .From the section European Football

France international striker Kylian Mbappe
PSG and Borussia Dortmund are in the same Champions League group as Newcastle United and AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe provided the breakthrough for Paris St-Germain as they opened their Champions League campaign with victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot on 49 minutes after his shot was handled by Nicklas Sule.

PSG doubled their lead when Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi combined well with midfielder Vitinha.

The French side are in Group F with Newcastle and AC Milan.

PSG had the bulk of possession and chances but were frustrated for long periods by Dortmund, especially in the first half.

Vitinha came closest in the opening 45 minutes, hitting the post with a bouncing 18-yard shot, while Randal Kolo Muani had an effort from the edge of the box deflected over the crossbar.

PSG felt they should have had a penalty before the break when a corner struck the hand of Sule, but were denied following a video assistant referee (VAR) review - but the decision fell in their favour in the second half.

A shot from Mbappe struck Sule's hand from close range, with VAR affirming the on-field call of penalty. Mbappe took the spot-kick himself and beat keeper Gregor Kobel with a shot into the bottom right corner.

PSG made the three points safe before the hour in style. Vitinha played a perfect backheel to Hakimi before exchanging passes with the onrushing right-back.

Hakimi cut inside and finished with the outside of his boot against his former club, refusing to celebrate afterwards.

It ensured a win for manager Luis Enrique in his first Champions League game in charge of the French champions.

Player of the match

BrandtJulian Brandt

with an average of 7.49

Paris Saint Germain

  1. Squad number2Player nameHakimi
    Average rating

    7.18

  2. Squad number7Player nameMbappé
    Average rating

    6.84

  3. Squad number23Player nameKolo Muani
    Average rating

    6.79

  4. Squad number17Player nameVitinha
    Average rating

    6.71

  5. Squad number33Player nameZaïre-Emery
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number10Player nameDembélé
    Average rating

    6.56

  7. Squad number5Player nameMarquinhos
    Average rating

    6.53

  8. Squad number21Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    6.53

  9. Squad number15Player nameDanilo Pereira
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number37Player nameSkriniar
    Average rating

    6.30

  11. Squad number99Player nameG Donnarumma
    Average rating

    6.25

  12. Squad number4Player nameUgarte
    Average rating

    6.24

  13. Squad number19Player nameLee Kang-in
    Average rating

    6.22

  14. Squad number9Player nameGonçalo Ramos
    Average rating

    6.05

Borussia Dortmund

  1. Squad number19Player nameBrandt
    Average rating

    7.49

  2. Squad number23Player nameCan
    Average rating

    7.33

  3. Squad number27Player nameAdeyemi
    Average rating

    7.26

  4. Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeck
    Average rating

    7.18

  5. Squad number43Player nameBynoe-Gittens
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number1Player nameKobel
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number11Player nameReus
    Average rating

    7.10

  8. Squad number15Player nameHummels
    Average rating

    7.03

  9. Squad number25Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    6.80

  10. Squad number14Player nameFüllkrug
    Average rating

    6.76

  11. Squad number17Player nameWolf
    Average rating

    6.65

  12. Squad number21Player nameMalen
    Average rating

    6.56

  13. Squad number5Player nameBensebaïni
    Average rating

    6.44

  14. Squad number26Player nameRyerson
    Average rating

    6.36

  15. Squad number20Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    6.35

  16. Squad number8Player nameNmecha
    Average rating

    6.07

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 37Skriniar
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forDaniloat 88'minutes
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 4Ugarte
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forLee Kang-inat 80'minutes
  • 10Dembélé
  • 23Kolo MuaniSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 80'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Ruiz
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 19Lee Kang-in
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 29Barcola
  • 80Tenas

B Dortmund

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kobel
  • 25Süle
  • 15Hummels
  • 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 66mins
  • 17WolfSubstituted forBensebaïniat 78'minutes
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forReusat 62'minutes
  • 23CanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 76'minutes
  • 20SabitzerSubstituted forNmechaat 14'minutes
  • 26RyersonBooked at 90mins
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 21MalenSubstituted forFüllkrugat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bensebaïni
  • 6Özcan
  • 7Reyna
  • 8Nmecha
  • 9Haller
  • 11Reus
  • 14Füllkrug
  • 18Moukoko
  • 33Meyer
  • 35Lotka
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
47,379

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo Pereira with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  9. Booking

    Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Felix Nmecha.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Lucas Hernández.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schlotterbeck tries a through ball, but Niclas Füllkrug is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marquinhos.

