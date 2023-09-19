Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Kylian Mbappe provided the breakthrough for Paris St-Germain as they opened their Champions League campaign with victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Mbappe scored from the penalty spot on 49 minutes after his shot was handled by Nicklas Sule.
PSG doubled their lead when Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi combined well with midfielder Vitinha.
The French side are in Group F with Newcastle and AC Milan.
PSG had the bulk of possession and chances but were frustrated for long periods by Dortmund, especially in the first half.
Vitinha came closest in the opening 45 minutes, hitting the post with a bouncing 18-yard shot, while Randal Kolo Muani had an effort from the edge of the box deflected over the crossbar.
PSG felt they should have had a penalty before the break when a corner struck the hand of Sule, but were denied following a video assistant referee (VAR) review - but the decision fell in their favour in the second half.
A shot from Mbappe struck Sule's hand from close range, with VAR affirming the on-field call of penalty. Mbappe took the spot-kick himself and beat keeper Gregor Kobel with a shot into the bottom right corner.
PSG made the three points safe before the hour in style. Vitinha played a perfect backheel to Hakimi before exchanging passes with the onrushing right-back.
Hakimi cut inside and finished with the outside of his boot against his former club, refusing to celebrate afterwards.
It ensured a win for manager Luis Enrique in his first Champions League game in charge of the French champions.
Player of the match
BrandtJulian Brandt
Paris Saint Germain
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameHakimiAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number7Player nameMbappéAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number23Player nameKolo MuaniAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number17Player nameVitinhaAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number33Player nameZaïre-EmeryAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number10Player nameDembéléAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number5Player nameMarquinhosAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number21Player nameHernándezAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number15Player nameDanilo PereiraAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number37Player nameSkriniarAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number99Player nameG DonnarummaAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number4Player nameUgarteAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number19Player nameLee Kang-inAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number9Player nameGonçalo RamosAverage rating
6.05
Borussia Dortmund
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameBrandtAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number23Player nameCanAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number27Player nameAdeyemiAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeckAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number43Player nameBynoe-GittensAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number1Player nameKobelAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number11Player nameReusAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number15Player nameHummelsAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number25Player nameSüleAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number14Player nameFüllkrugAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number17Player nameWolfAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number21Player nameMalenAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number5Player nameBensebaïniAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number26Player nameRyersonAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number20Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number8Player nameNmechaAverage rating
6.07
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 37Skriniar
- 21HernándezSubstituted forDaniloat 88'minutes
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 4Ugarte
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forLee Kang-inat 80'minutes
- 10Dembélé
- 23Kolo MuaniSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 80'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Ruiz
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 19Lee Kang-in
- 26Mukiele
- 28Soler
- 29Barcola
- 80Tenas
B Dortmund
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Kobel
- 25Süle
- 15Hummels
- 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 66mins
- 17WolfSubstituted forBensebaïniat 78'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReusat 62'minutes
- 23CanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 76'minutes
- 20SabitzerSubstituted forNmechaat 14'minutes
- 26RyersonBooked at 90mins
- 27Adeyemi
- 21MalenSubstituted forFüllkrugat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bensebaïni
- 6Özcan
- 7Reyna
- 8Nmecha
- 9Haller
- 11Reus
- 14Füllkrug
- 18Moukoko
- 33Meyer
- 35Lotka
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 47,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Ramos is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo Pereira with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Booking
Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Felix Nmecha.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schlotterbeck tries a through ball, but Niclas Füllkrug is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marquinhos.
