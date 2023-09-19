Paris Saint Germain v Borussia Dortmund

PSGParis Saint Germain20:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Man Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|FC Copenhagen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Galatasaray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sporting Braga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Union Berlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Inter Milan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|RB Salzburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Real Sociedad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Feyenoord
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atl Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lazio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|AC Milan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Red Star Belgrade
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Young Boys
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FC Porto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Royal Antwerp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0