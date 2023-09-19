Close menu
Champions League - Group H
BarcelonaBarcelona20:00Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp
Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Barcelona v Royal Antwerp

Tuesday 19th September 2023

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3FC Copenhagen00000000
4Galatasaray00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla00000000
2Arsenal00000000
3PSV Eindhoven00000000
4Lens00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Union Berlin00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Inter Milan00000000
3RB Salzburg00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord00000000
2Atl Madrid00000000
3Lazio00000000
4Celtic00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG00000000
2B Dortmund00000000
3AC Milan00000000
4Newcastle00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City00000000
2RB Leipzig00000000
3Red Star Belgrade00000000
4Young Boys00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Royal Antwerp00000000
