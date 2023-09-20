Match ends, Arsenal 4, PSV Eindhoven 0.
Arsenal returned to the Champions League in style as they started their first campaign in six years with an impressive win over PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners wrapped up victory in their opening Group B game with a scintillating first half display that saw them race into a 3-0 lead on a rain-soaked night in north London.
Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after eight minutes, pouncing on a rebound when PSV keeper Walter Benitez could only push Martin Odegaard's into the England winger's path.
Saka was involved again when Arsenal doubled their advantage 12 minutes later, laying the ball perfectly into Leandro Trossard's pass for a smooth low finish after Gabriel Jesus had broken clear.
Jesus was outstanding and thoroughly deserved to add Arsenal's third seven minutes before half-time with a rising drive that gave Benitez no chance.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a host of second-half changes with Sunday's derby at home to in-form Tottenham in mind, but his side still retained complete control, and Odegaard made it 4-0 with a powerful 20-yard strike with 20 minutes left.
Elsewhere in Group B, French side Lens held Sevilla to a 1-1 draw in Spain as they played in their first Champions League match in 20 years.
Gunners' perfect night will delight Arteta
Arsenal had been waiting for this day since 2017, and the home crowd celebrated their return to the Champions League with a thunderous roar before kick-off as the tournament's anthem rang around Emirates Stadium.
And manager Arteta could hardly have wished for a better outcome as Arsenal dominated from the outset, those two early goals emphasising their superiority over PSV and a giving them a control they never looked like relinquishing.
Striker Jesus was a perfect leader of the line, scoring one, helping to create another with a surging break, and also forcing a superb diving save out of keeper Benitez after some outstanding footwork.
David Raya was again chosen ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in goal, and while he was hardly examined, he showed again why Arteta rates him so highly by demonstrating safe handling in conditions difficult as well as some excellent distribution with the ball at his feet.
The added bonus for Arteta was that Arsenal's victory was so comfortable that he was able to make changes early to keep players fresh for that fixture against Spurs on Sunday.
Saka, Jesus, Trossard, Declan Rice, and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all given an early night to conserve energies for what is shaping up as one of the biggest games of the Premier League season.
The Gunners' spirits could not be higher after following up their vital win at Everton last weekend with a display full of enough of their trademark fluency to outclass their Dutch opponents.
Player of the match
SakaBukayo Saka
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.79
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number2Player nameSalibaAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number20Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number22Player nameRayaAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.14
PSV Eindhoven
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameBakayokoAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number6Player nameBella-KotchapAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number8Player nameDestAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number9Player nameL de JongAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number7Player nameLangAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number18Player nameBoscagliAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number1Player nameBenítezAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number34Player nameSaibariAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number22Player nameSchoutenAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number3Player nameTezeAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number23Player nameVeermanAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number27Player nameLozanoAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number14Player namePepiAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number32Player nameVertessenAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number10Player nameTillmanAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number5Player nameAndré RamalhoAverage rating
3.72
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Raya
- 4WhiteBooked at 42mins
- 2Saliba
- 6Gabriel
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTomiyasuat 58'minutes
- 8Ødegaard
- 41RiceSubstituted forJorginhoat 76'minutes
- 29Havertz
- 7SakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 69'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forSmith Roweat 69'minutes
- 19TrossardSubstituted forNelsonat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ramsdale
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14Nketiah
- 15Kiwior
- 17Cédric Soares
- 18Tomiyasu
- 20Jorginho
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 25Elneny
- 31Hein
PSV Eindhoven
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Benítez
- 3Teze
- 6Bella-KotchapSubstituted forRamalho Silvaat 76'minutes
- 18BoscagliBooked at 47mins
- 8Dest
- 22SchoutenBooked at 87mins
- 23Veerman
- 11BakayokoSubstituted forLozanoat 66'minutes
- 34SaibariSubstituted forTillmanat 66'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 7LangSubstituted forVertessenat 76'minutes
- 9L de JongSubstituted forPepiat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sambo
- 5Ramalho Silva
- 10Tillman
- 14Pepi
- 16Drommel
- 20Til
- 24Waterman
- 26Babadi
- 27Lozano
- 30van Aanholt
- 32Vertessen
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 58,860
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, PSV Eindhoven 0.
Post update
Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Ben White.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ricardo Pepi replaces Luuk de Jong.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
Booking
Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira tries a through ball, but Ben White is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
Booking
Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jorginho (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).
Saka, Trossard, Jesus were like the Red Arrows with Jesus playing the role of ‘Red Leader 1’ tonight.
Now looking forward to the weekend to put "angeball" in it's place...
PSV weren't too shabby either
Got to be peeling some spuds this weekend.
Man Utd lose.
So hopefully all the trolls will be over on that hys.
Come on you gooners.