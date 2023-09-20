Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bukayo Saka scored eight minutes into his Champions League debut

Arsenal returned to the Champions League in style as they started their first campaign in six years with an impressive win over PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners wrapped up victory in their opening Group B game with a scintillating first half display that saw them race into a 3-0 lead on a rain-soaked night in north London.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after eight minutes, pouncing on a rebound when PSV keeper Walter Benitez could only push Martin Odegaard's into the England winger's path.

Saka was involved again when Arsenal doubled their advantage 12 minutes later, laying the ball perfectly into Leandro Trossard's pass for a smooth low finish after Gabriel Jesus had broken clear.

Jesus was outstanding and thoroughly deserved to add Arsenal's third seven minutes before half-time with a rising drive that gave Benitez no chance.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a host of second-half changes with Sunday's derby at home to in-form Tottenham in mind, but his side still retained complete control, and Odegaard made it 4-0 with a powerful 20-yard strike with 20 minutes left.

Elsewhere in Group B, French side Lens held Sevilla to a 1-1 draw in Spain as they played in their first Champions League match in 20 years.

Gunners' perfect night will delight Arteta

Arsenal had been waiting for this day since 2017, and the home crowd celebrated their return to the Champions League with a thunderous roar before kick-off as the tournament's anthem rang around Emirates Stadium.

And manager Arteta could hardly have wished for a better outcome as Arsenal dominated from the outset, those two early goals emphasising their superiority over PSV and a giving them a control they never looked like relinquishing.

Striker Jesus was a perfect leader of the line, scoring one, helping to create another with a surging break, and also forcing a superb diving save out of keeper Benitez after some outstanding footwork.

David Raya was again chosen ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in goal, and while he was hardly examined, he showed again why Arteta rates him so highly by demonstrating safe handling in conditions difficult as well as some excellent distribution with the ball at his feet.

The added bonus for Arteta was that Arsenal's victory was so comfortable that he was able to make changes early to keep players fresh for that fixture against Spurs on Sunday.

Saka, Jesus, Trossard, Declan Rice, and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all given an early night to conserve energies for what is shaping up as one of the biggest games of the Premier League season.

The Gunners' spirits could not be higher after following up their vital win at Everton last weekend with a display full of enough of their trademark fluency to outclass their Dutch opponents.

Player of the match Saka Bukayo Saka with an average of 8.79 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven Arsenal Avg Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.79 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 8.42 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 8.37 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 8.30 Squad number 2 Player name Saliba Average rating 7.99 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.97 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 7.79 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.76 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 7.72 Squad number 24 Player name Nelson Average rating 7.71 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 7.69 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 7.66 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 7.55 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 7.48 Squad number 22 Player name Raya Average rating 7.32 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 7.14 PSV Eindhoven Avg Squad number 11 Player name Bakayoko Average rating 4.58 Squad number 6 Player name Bella-Kotchap Average rating 4.56 Squad number 8 Player name Dest Average rating 4.53 Squad number 9 Player name L de Jong Average rating 4.52 Squad number 7 Player name Lang Average rating 4.42 Squad number 18 Player name Boscagli Average rating 4.42 Squad number 1 Player name Benítez Average rating 4.39 Squad number 34 Player name Saibari Average rating 4.38 Squad number 22 Player name Schouten Average rating 4.34 Squad number 3 Player name Teze Average rating 4.31 Squad number 23 Player name Veerman Average rating 4.29 Squad number 27 Player name Lozano Average rating 4.13 Squad number 14 Player name Pepi Average rating 4.10 Squad number 32 Player name Vertessen Average rating 4.03 Squad number 10 Player name Tillman Average rating 4.00 Squad number 5 Player name André Ramalho Average rating 3.72

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 22 Raya 4 White 2 Saliba 6 Gabriel 35 Zinchenko 8 Ødegaard 41 Rice 29 Havertz 7 Saka 9 Gabriel Jesus 19 Trossard 22 Raya

4 White Booked at 42mins

2 Saliba

6 Gabriel

35 Zinchenko Substituted for Tomiyasu at 58' minutes

8 Ødegaard

41 Rice Substituted for Jorginho at 76' minutes

29 Havertz

7 Saka Substituted for Fábio Vieira at 69' minutes

9 Gabriel Jesus Substituted for Smith Rowe at 69' minutes

19 Trossard Substituted for Nelson at 58' minutes Substitutes 1 Ramsdale

10 Smith Rowe

14 Nketiah

15 Kiwior

17 Cédric Soares

18 Tomiyasu

20 Jorginho

21 Fábio Vieira

24 Nelson

25 Elneny

31 Hein PSV Eindhoven Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Benítez 3 Teze 6 Bella-Kotchap 18 Boscagli 8 Dest 22 Schouten 23 Veerman 11 Bakayoko 34 Saibari 7 Lang 9 L de Jong 1 Benítez

3 Teze

6 Bella-Kotchap Substituted for Ramalho Silva at 76' minutes

18 Boscagli Booked at 47mins

8 Dest

22 Schouten Booked at 87mins

23 Veerman

11 Bakayoko Substituted for Lozano at 66' minutes

34 Saibari Substituted for Tillman at 66' minutes Booked at 80mins

7 Lang Substituted for Vertessen at 76' minutes

9 L de Jong Substituted for Pepi at 90' minutes Substitutes 2 Sambo

5 Ramalho Silva

10 Tillman

14 Pepi

16 Drommel

20 Til

24 Waterman

26 Babadi

27 Lozano

30 van Aanholt

32 Vertessen Referee: Felix Zwayer Attendance: 58,860 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 4, PSV Eindhoven 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, PSV Eindhoven 0. Post update Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven). Post update Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Ben White. Substitution Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ricardo Pepi replaces Luuk de Jong. Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven). Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten. Post update Attempt blocked. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu. Post update Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe. Booking Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven). Post update Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson with a cross. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira tries a through ball, but Ben White is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe. Booking Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jorginho (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward