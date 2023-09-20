Close menu
Champions League - Group B
ArsenalArsenal4PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven0

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gunners mark Champions League return with ruthless win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments248

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores his side's opening goal
Bukayo Saka scored eight minutes into his Champions League debut

Arsenal returned to the Champions League in style as they started their first campaign in six years with an impressive win over PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners wrapped up victory in their opening Group B game with a scintillating first half display that saw them race into a 3-0 lead on a rain-soaked night in north London.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after eight minutes, pouncing on a rebound when PSV keeper Walter Benitez could only push Martin Odegaard's into the England winger's path.

Saka was involved again when Arsenal doubled their advantage 12 minutes later, laying the ball perfectly into Leandro Trossard's pass for a smooth low finish after Gabriel Jesus had broken clear.

Jesus was outstanding and thoroughly deserved to add Arsenal's third seven minutes before half-time with a rising drive that gave Benitez no chance.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a host of second-half changes with Sunday's derby at home to in-form Tottenham in mind, but his side still retained complete control, and Odegaard made it 4-0 with a powerful 20-yard strike with 20 minutes left.

Elsewhere in Group B, French side Lens held Sevilla to a 1-1 draw in Spain as they played in their first Champions League match in 20 years.

Gunners' perfect night will delight Arteta

Arsenal had been waiting for this day since 2017, and the home crowd celebrated their return to the Champions League with a thunderous roar before kick-off as the tournament's anthem rang around Emirates Stadium.

And manager Arteta could hardly have wished for a better outcome as Arsenal dominated from the outset, those two early goals emphasising their superiority over PSV and a giving them a control they never looked like relinquishing.

Striker Jesus was a perfect leader of the line, scoring one, helping to create another with a surging break, and also forcing a superb diving save out of keeper Benitez after some outstanding footwork.

David Raya was again chosen ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in goal, and while he was hardly examined, he showed again why Arteta rates him so highly by demonstrating safe handling in conditions difficult as well as some excellent distribution with the ball at his feet.

The added bonus for Arteta was that Arsenal's victory was so comfortable that he was able to make changes early to keep players fresh for that fixture against Spurs on Sunday.

Saka, Jesus, Trossard, Declan Rice, and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all given an early night to conserve energies for what is shaping up as one of the biggest games of the Premier League season.

The Gunners' spirits could not be higher after following up their vital win at Everton last weekend with a display full of enough of their trademark fluency to outclass their Dutch opponents.

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 8.79

Arsenal

  1. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.79

  2. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    8.42

  3. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.37

  4. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    8.30

  5. Squad number2Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.99

  6. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.97

  7. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.79

  8. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.76

  9. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.72

  10. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    7.71

  11. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    7.69

  12. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.66

  13. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.55

  14. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.48

  15. Squad number22Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    7.32

  16. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.14

PSV Eindhoven

  1. Squad number11Player nameBakayoko
    Average rating

    4.58

  2. Squad number6Player nameBella-Kotchap
    Average rating

    4.56

  3. Squad number8Player nameDest
    Average rating

    4.53

  4. Squad number9Player nameL de Jong
    Average rating

    4.52

  5. Squad number7Player nameLang
    Average rating

    4.42

  6. Squad number18Player nameBoscagli
    Average rating

    4.42

  7. Squad number1Player nameBenítez
    Average rating

    4.39

  8. Squad number34Player nameSaibari
    Average rating

    4.38

  9. Squad number22Player nameSchouten
    Average rating

    4.34

  10. Squad number3Player nameTeze
    Average rating

    4.31

  11. Squad number23Player nameVeerman
    Average rating

    4.29

  12. Squad number27Player nameLozano
    Average rating

    4.13

  13. Squad number14Player namePepi
    Average rating

    4.10

  14. Squad number32Player nameVertessen
    Average rating

    4.03

  15. Squad number10Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    4.00

  16. Squad number5Player nameAndré Ramalho
    Average rating

    3.72

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Raya
  • 4WhiteBooked at 42mins
  • 2Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTomiyasuat 58'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 41RiceSubstituted forJorginhoat 76'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 7SakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 69'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forSmith Roweat 69'minutes
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forNelsonat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 15Kiwior
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 25Elneny
  • 31Hein

PSV Eindhoven

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Benítez
  • 3Teze
  • 6Bella-KotchapSubstituted forRamalho Silvaat 76'minutes
  • 18BoscagliBooked at 47mins
  • 8Dest
  • 22SchoutenBooked at 87mins
  • 23Veerman
  • 11BakayokoSubstituted forLozanoat 66'minutes
  • 34SaibariSubstituted forTillmanat 66'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 7LangSubstituted forVertessenat 76'minutes
  • 9L de JongSubstituted forPepiat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sambo
  • 5Ramalho Silva
  • 10Tillman
  • 14Pepi
  • 16Drommel
  • 20Til
  • 24Waterman
  • 26Babadi
  • 27Lozano
  • 30van Aanholt
  • 32Vertessen
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
58,860

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 4, PSV Eindhoven 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, PSV Eindhoven 0.

  3. Post update

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

  5. Post update

    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Ben White.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ricardo Pepi replaces Luuk de Jong.

  7. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.

  12. Booking

    Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira tries a through ball, but Ben White is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.

  18. Booking

    Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Jorginho (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

246 comments

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 22:01

    Best performance this season by miles . How good was Havertz today . Ok , he can’t finish , but his control , and link up play is superb . He can do well with us

    • Reply posted by joseph king, today at 22:06

      joseph king replied:
      He just needs time to settle in. No need to rush him or expect too much. He’s learning a new system, club, position and his confidence is low. He looked hungry tonight and played well. Hoping he breaks his duck as winner against spurs!

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 21:57

    Great first week of Champions League football for English supporters… Newcastle point in Milan, City and Arsenal 3 points, Bellingham scoring a late winner and best of all, Man Utd losing to Bayern and Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by Edgar The Egg , today at 22:19

      Edgar The Egg replied:
      How sad just enjoy your result, your clearly bitter if you feel the need to have a pop at the United result.

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 22:08

    Havertz was decent today let’s not hate him and believe in him arteta obviously saw something in him let’s get behind him!!!!

    • Reply posted by RE, today at 22:16

      RE replied:
      Why would you hate a player doing his best for your side? Reminds me of Xhaka's treatment.

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 21:57

    Arsenal in full control. Best performance so far this season.

    • Reply posted by RE, today at 22:26

      RE replied:
      Against the easiest opposition so far this season. Arsenal fan.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 21:59

    Troussard is a wonderful gifted footballer. That easily our best performance of the season.

    • Reply posted by DUNRICH, today at 22:17

      DUNRICH replied:
      Yet he’s on the bench because of a big baby

  • Comment posted by Hutch, today at 21:57

    Dominant. Rice is proving to be worth every penny.

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 22:06

      NB22 replied:
      Yeah after all the waste of money and he's not worth it comments when he signed, game by game, this narrative seems to have died down now people are realising he's a class player and does the job he was bought for superbly.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 21:57

    Odegaard just absolute class.

    Saka, Trossard, Jesus were like the Red Arrows with Jesus playing the role of ‘Red Leader 1’ tonight.

    • Reply posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 22:28

      Stealth Tax BBC replied:
      they had smoke coming out of their arses?

  • Comment posted by james, today at 22:02

    See what happens when Trossard plays.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:47

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      He is lethal. Definitely needs to start more games

  • Comment posted by Slinxy, today at 22:00

    The first team that we played that has come to attack us...
    Now looking forward to the weekend to put "angeball" in it's place...

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 21:57

    That was superb from Arsenal. Best performance by any side this season

    PSV weren't too shabby either

    • Reply posted by RE, today at 22:18

      RE replied:
      PSV were woeful tbh.

  • Comment posted by gunnergetu, today at 22:09

    As an Arsenal fan, I'm not getting carried away with this performance. We scored some fantastic goals tonight, but PSV were absolutely woeful! We will face far better opposition than PSV, need to stay grounded.

    • Reply posted by Lord Bendtner, today at 22:12

      Lord Bendtner replied:
      Here you come again. I vividly remember you saying same thing last season and that jinx the boys. Please take short left if you don't have the courage to take the bull by the horn

  • Comment posted by Henrys underpants, today at 21:58

    Solid.

    Got to be peeling some spuds this weekend.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:00

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      I am hoping for mashed spuds if that's ok.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 22:08

    Good win for the Arse
    Man Utd lose.
    So hopefully all the trolls will be over on that hys.
    Come on you gooners.

  • Comment posted by Granny Banno, today at 22:02

    Arteta showing if you coach players like Odergaard, Havertz and Trossard in the right way, they can be world beaters. Well played Arsenal!

    • Reply posted by qpr1975, today at 22:11

      qpr1975 replied:
      Also with Rice and Partey as cover it gives them great confidence to attack now. Very exciting team being built.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 21:57

    Rice and Nelson? It's like the olden days. Is there a Brady in the ranks?

    • Reply posted by voice of reason, today at 22:20

      voice of reason replied:
      Love it. Stapleton and Rix to be added.