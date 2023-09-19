Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to "make the most of it" when the Gunners return to the Champions League stage after a six-year absence.

Arteta's side face early Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven - the first time Emirates Stadium has hosted a game in the competition since March 2017.

"We've been fighting for it," said Arteta, who takes charge of a Champions League game for the first time.

"I've played in a few for the club and I have beautiful memories about them."

Arteta would not reveal who will start in goal in Wednesday's match, having replaced England keeper Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya for the 1-0 win at Everton on Sunday.

"I understand the questions and I understand what happened, but for me there is nothing different," said the Spanish manager when asked about the decision to change his keeper.

"It's my job to have to answer the questions in the best possible way and the most honest way. As a manager it is my job to do as I feel and what I feel always is the best for the team and the club."

Asked about what Ramsdale's response had been since being replaced, Arteta said: "Honestly I don't want to talk about the response of every single player in the squad whether they play or not. Sorry."

Arsenal will be without Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli after he went off injured against Everton.

"He felt something in his hamstring," added Arteta.

"We need to do some further tests to assess if there is any big damage or not."

Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday (14:00 BST). Arteta said there was a "possibility" Martinelli could feature at the weekend.