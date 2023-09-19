Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson first managed Crystal Palace between 2017 and 2021 before returning to the club last season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has recovered from his illness and will take charge against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hodgson, 76, missed Saturday's defeat at Aston Villa after being taken ill on the morning of the game.

The Eagles say he returned to take training on Tuesday and will be in the dugout at Selhurst Park this weekend.

The former England manager is in his second spell as Palace boss after succeeding Patrick Vieira in March.

He initially agreed a deal until the end of the season but after steering the club away from relegation danger he signed a one-year contract in the summer.

The London club are ninth in the Premier League after taking seven points from their opening five games.