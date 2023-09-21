Close menu

Darren Moore: Huddersfield Town appoint former Sheffield Wednesday boss as manager

Darren Moore holds the trophy after winning promotion to the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday
Darren Moore has previously had spells in charge of West Brom, Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore as their new manager.

The 49-year-old replaces Neil Warnock in charge of the Terriers after the veteran departed following Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Stoke.

Moore led the Owls to promotion from League One last season but surprisingly left by mutual consent in the summer.

Chief executive Jake Edwards called Moore the "stand-out candidate" after an "extensive recruitment process".

"Darren has a track record of success as a player at this level, but more importantly as a manager," Edwards told the club websiteexternal-link.

"He has gone into clubs and revolutionised cultures into winning ones on the back of real challenges like relegation.

"He turned things around at West Bromwich Albion and Doncaster Rovers to make them into promotion contenders and steered Sheffield Wednesday back into the Championship last season."

Moore has added assistant manager Jamie Smith, first team coach Jimmy Shan, set-piece coach Simon Ireland, and goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso to his staff at the John Smith's Stadium.

Moore back after post-Wednesday hiatus

Under Moore's management Wednesday went on a club-record 23-game unbeaten run and became the first team not to go up automatically having won 96 points, as they finished third behind Plymouth and Ipswich.

They then made more history in the play-offs as they recovered from a 4-0 hammering at Peterborough in the first leg of their play-off semi-final to reach Wembley - the first time a team had ever overcome a deficit of more than two goals in a play-off semi-final.

A last-minute header from Josh Windass saw them beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and seal a return to the Championship after two seasons away.

However, Moore left the club three weeks later with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri saying at the time that "both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways".

Moore now becomes Huddersfield's fourth managerial appointment since July 2022.

The club announced on Monday that veteran Warnock would be leaving after Wednesday's home match against Stoke City.

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 18:57

    Good to see him back again.Liked him as a player and did well to get The Owls promoted.This from a Tyke. Good luck Darren.

  • Comment posted by gerrard4ever, today at 18:53

    Very good appointment, I have always rated Moore, and surprised Sheffield Utd let him leave, hope he does well at Huddlesfield.

  • Comment posted by ck, today at 18:52

    Good
    Wish him all the best, treated very shabbily by SWFC.

  • Comment posted by Robliver71, today at 18:44

    Just give him time good things won't happen overnight

  • Comment posted by john payne, today at 18:43

    Good luck Darren lovely fellow.

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 18:42

    Born in England, he could be the first English manager to win the English Premier League ever.
    Give it a couple of years.

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 18:57

      Mick replied:
      Not with Huddersfield he won’t.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 18:40

    Good call for a good man who SOME Owls fans treated despicably last season. Good luck. COYI

  • Comment posted by Ki Won, today at 18:40

    Oh well.. I hope Kevin has kept Neil's number on speed dial for when he's needed after Christmas..

    Proper disappointed at this news tbh..

  • Comment posted by Pompey_in_Devon, today at 18:40

    Really pleased for Bruno. Looking forward to watching Pompey play Huddersfield next season in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by RDV, today at 18:51

      RDV replied:
      We'll be in the Prem, mate. You can look forward to playing Everton in the Championship ;-)

  • Comment posted by Texanadian09, today at 18:40

    Neutral here, but I like this appointment. Best of luck DM!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:37

    Good luck Darren from all Baggies fans everywhere - apart from when you play us ( and we are still hurting from our defeat to the Terriers a few weeks back). Terriers fans you are getting one of the most genuine guys in football and he is s good manager - turned us around and did a great job at Sheffield Wednesday.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:36

    Underwhelming appointment. Warnock should have been kept longer.

    • Reply posted by WESTMEAD HAWK, today at 18:39

      WESTMEAD HAWK replied:
      Is this a joke comment ?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:36

    Good appointment

  • Comment posted by WVM, today at 18:35

    Should have got him in pre season with a window.
    The old man was never going to stay long

  • Comment posted by Skyblue86, today at 18:35

    Surprised at the appointment especially after Warnock, good luck except next Monday, come on Sky Blues

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 18:34

    Same old names going from job go job. Hardly news.

  • Comment posted by M42-down, today at 18:34

    Top class manager

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 18:32

    Good luck DM you will do alot better in the Championship that Xisco Munoz is doing at Hillsborough a truly awful manager.

    But what do we expect from out owner he would struggle to run a bath let alone a football team.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:32

    Good Luck Big Dave and welcome back to football

  • Comment posted by Bonkers, today at 18:31

    Top man for the job, should never have been removed from the Baggies and has been treated poorly at other clubs.
    Good luck to him.

