Real Betis are considering signing 32-year-old goalkeeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer, before Thursday's Europa League meeting with Rangers, but they face competition from other clubs, including Valencia. Betis' first-choice, Claudio Bravo, missed the weekend defeat by Barcelona and they lost back-up Rui Silva at half-time to a groin strain. (Fichajes) external-link

Joe Hart, who is in the final year of his Celtic contract, has put talks about his future on hold so he can concentrate fully on helping the side make an impact in the Champions League this season and the 36-year-old goalkeeper predicted his contract situation will sort itself out if he performs at his very best in Europe. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic, at £104m, are bottom of their Champions League group for the value of their squad, behind Tuesday's opponents Feyenoord on £176m, Lazio on £245m and Atletico Madrid top on £380m. (SportingPedia) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has defended his club's summer recruitment, saying they turned to the overseas market for most of their 13 recruits because the Scottish and English markets have become far too expensive. (Daily Record) external-link

Manchester United could sanction the January sale of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, who does not feature prominently in manager Erik ten Hag's plans despite starting for the first time this season in Saturday's 3-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, to raise funds for new arrivals. (Football Insider) external-link

Nick Montgomery has stressed that "it's a fresh start for everybody" after Hibernian's new head coach explained Saturday's substitute appearance for Jair Tavares, the 22-year-old winger who had been out of the picture under predecessor Lee Johnson. (The Scotsman) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are keen to speak to former Celtic centre-half Darren O'Dea, the 36-year-old who is currently managing the Scottish champions' B team in the Lowland League, as a possible replacement for sacked head coach Billy Dodds. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has explained the vital role he hopes former defender Carl Tremarco will play as the Scottish Premiership club's new loans manager. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Rangers forward Nacho Novo has been handed his first managerial role, having stepped up from assistant to take interim charge of Lexington for their 2-2 draw against Charlotte Independence after Sam Stockley stepped down as team boss to focus solely on his sporting director commitments. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Glasgow City have become the first Scottish women's club to feature in the popular video game EA Sports FC 2024. (Glasgow Times) external-link