Hartlepool United v Solihull Moors

HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|11
|9
|1
|1
|29
|19
|10
|28
|2
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|5
|0
|19
|10
|9
|23
|3
|Barnet
|11
|7
|2
|2
|21
|13
|8
|23
|4
|Gateshead
|11
|5
|4
|2
|27
|13
|14
|19
|5
|Bromley
|11
|5
|4
|2
|16
|11
|5
|19
|6
|Hartlepool
|11
|6
|1
|4
|22
|21
|1
|19
|7
|Rochdale
|11
|5
|3
|3
|18
|13
|5
|18
|8
|Woking
|11
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|3
|16
|9
|Altrincham
|11
|3
|6
|2
|21
|18
|3
|15
|10
|Halifax
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10
|10
|0
|14
|11
|Aldershot
|11
|4
|2
|5
|19
|22
|-3
|14
|12
|Eastleigh
|11
|3
|5
|3
|13
|18
|-5
|14
|13
|Oldham
|11
|3
|4
|4
|15
|15
|0
|13
|14
|Ebbsfleet
|11
|4
|1
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|13
|15
|Wealdstone
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|12
|16
|Dorking
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|12
|17
|Oxford City
|11
|2
|5
|4
|18
|20
|-2
|11
|18
|Boreham Wood
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|11
|19
|Dag & Red
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|20
|York
|11
|2
|4
|5
|15
|20
|-5
|10
|21
|Maidenhead United
|11
|2
|4
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|10
|22
|Fylde
|11
|2
|2
|7
|17
|26
|-9
|8
|23
|Kidderminster
|11
|1
|4
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|7
|24
|Southend
|11
|5
|1
|5
|18
|14
|4
|6
As the allies unearth the horrors of the Holocaust, the hunt begins for the highest-ranking Nazis
Reggie Nelson knocked on the poshest doors in London to find out...
Fact checking Donald Trump's claim about the death toll of one of humanity's greatest engineering feats
Behind every line on every graph, there lies an extraordinary human story
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.