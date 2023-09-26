Match ends, Ipswich Town 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town stunned Premier League Wolves as they fought back from two goals down to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Jack Taylor's spectacular long-range strike completed the turnaround at Portman Road as Ipswich reached the last-16 for the first time since 2010.
Hwang Hee-chan and Toti had put Wolves in control after just 15 minutes.
But goals from Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo ensured the hosts ended an entertaining first half level.
Taylor stunner completes Ipswich comeback
Wolves boss Gary O'Neill named 10 changes for the trip to Portman Road, with South Korea international Hwang the only player to retain his place following the 1-1 draw at Luton Town.
The visitors, who have won only one of their first six Premier League games, were gifted an early opportunity by Dominic Ball's misplaced pass - and Hwang took full advantage after being played in by Sasa Kalajdzic.
And while Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky denied Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno a goal on his first Wolves start, Toti reacted quickest to meet the rebound and double the visitors' lead.
But Kieran McKenna's Ipswich, with seven victories in their opening eight league games, responded when 19-year-old Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson beat Dan Bentley at his near post.
Seeking to reach the EFL Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign - a season in which they went on to reach the semi-finals - the hosts pressed on in search of an equaliser and were deservedly rewarded when Ladapo was afforded too much time on the edge of the penalty area.
Taylor's finish was worthy of settling any contest. Taking aim from about 30 yards out, the midfielder unleashed a powerful strike which flew over Bentley following a fine passing move.
It proved enough to secure Ipswich - who also fielded 10 changes from their weekend victory over Blackburn Rovers - a place in Wednesday's draw, while also continuing an impressive start to the season which has taken the promoted club joint top of the Championship.
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hladky
- 12Ball
- 4Edmundson
- 26BaggottBooked at 88mins
- 18Williams
- 8EvansBooked at 16mins
- 14TaylorSubstituted forLuongoat 82'minutes
- 19JacksonSubstituted forBurnsat 82'minutes
- 11HarnessSubstituted forAlukoat 70'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 20HutchinsonSubstituted forHumphreysat 70'minutes
- 9LadapoSubstituted forHirstat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Woolfenden
- 7Burns
- 10Chaplin
- 13Slicker
- 23Aluko
- 25Luongo
- 27Hirst
- 30Humphreys
- 44Donacien
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Bentley
- 19Otto
- 4Bueno
- 24Gomes
- 2Doherty
- 6TraoréBooked at 12mins
- 20DoyleSubstituted forJoão Gomesat 73'minutes
- 17BuenoSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 45'minutes
- 21SarabiaSubstituted forMatheus Cunhaat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18KalajdzicSubstituted forFraserat 61'minutes
- 11Hwang Hee-chanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 8João Gomes
- 9Fábio Silva
- 12Matheus Cunha
- 23Kilman
- 30González
- 32Hodge
- 40King
- 63Fraser
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 20,236
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Post update
Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matt Doherty tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.
Booking
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town).
Post update
Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town).
Post update
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
