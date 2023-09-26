Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Ipswich Town's 21 points after eight Championship games is the joint-best start by a promoted side in any division in English Football League history

Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town stunned Premier League Wolves as they fought back from two goals down to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Jack Taylor's spectacular long-range strike completed the turnaround at Portman Road as Ipswich reached the last-16 for the first time since 2010.

Hwang Hee-chan and Toti had put Wolves in control after just 15 minutes.

But goals from Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo ensured the hosts ended an entertaining first half level.

Taylor stunner completes Ipswich comeback

Wolves boss Gary O'Neill named 10 changes for the trip to Portman Road, with South Korea international Hwang the only player to retain his place following the 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

The visitors, who have won only one of their first six Premier League games, were gifted an early opportunity by Dominic Ball's misplaced pass - and Hwang took full advantage after being played in by Sasa Kalajdzic.

And while Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky denied Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno a goal on his first Wolves start, Toti reacted quickest to meet the rebound and double the visitors' lead.

But Kieran McKenna's Ipswich, with seven victories in their opening eight league games, responded when 19-year-old Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson beat Dan Bentley at his near post.

Seeking to reach the EFL Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign - a season in which they went on to reach the semi-finals - the hosts pressed on in search of an equaliser and were deservedly rewarded when Ladapo was afforded too much time on the edge of the penalty area.

Taylor's finish was worthy of settling any contest. Taking aim from about 30 yards out, the midfielder unleashed a powerful strike which flew over Bentley following a fine passing move.

It proved enough to secure Ipswich - who also fielded 10 changes from their weekend victory over Blackburn Rovers - a place in Wednesday's draw, while also continuing an impressive start to the season which has taken the promoted club joint top of the Championship.