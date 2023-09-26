Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
ExeterExeter City1LutonLuton Town0

Exeter City 1-0 Luton Town: Late goal sees League One side knock out top flight Hatters

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport at St James Park

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Demetri Mitchell scores Exeter's winning goal
Demetri Mitchell's far post finish capped off a standout performance for Exeter as they upset Luton Town at St James Park

Demetri Mitchell scored a late winner and was then sent off as League One Exeter City upset Premier League Luton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Cauley Woodrow hit the post early on as Luton dominated the first-half possession but were frustrated by Exeter.

Mitchell had a great chance saved by Luton keeper Tim Krul after an hour as Exeter posed more of a threat after the break.

Luton's Jacob Brown twice went close with headers before Mitchell struck in the 83rd minute as the former Manchester United youngster finished Yanic Wildschut's cross at the far post.

Mitchell was sent off five minutes later for a second yellow card, but Exeter held on to progress to the fourth round for the first time in 34 years and earn their first victory over a top flight side since beating Leicester 3-1 in the FA Cup in 1981.

Exeter made five changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Oxford United on Saturday while only Alfie Doughty stayed in the side as Luton - who face Everton in a key game at the bottom end of the Premier League on Saturday - made 10 changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Wolves for their first point since promotion.

Luton dominated the possession from the first whistle as Woodrow rattled the near post from a tight angle after 11 minutes having seen Luke Berry's long-range effort tipped over just before.

James Scott fired a long-range effort just wide of Krul's post after 20 minutes while Luton's Dutch goalkeeper got down to hold a Mitchell shot five minutes later before Mads Andersen, Berry and Elijah Adebayo all went close for the Hatters as the half wore on.

City could have been ahead when Mitchell dispossessed Joe Johnson and sprinted down the right flank before his low effort was saved by Krul, with Kyle Taylor putting the rebound wide.

Luton responded with a quadruple change that saw Amari'I Bell, Issa Kabore, Chiedozie Ogbene and Brown come on, and Brown twice almost put his side ahead - first with a close-range header that was saved by Viljami Sinisalo and the second with a flicked header from Ryan Giles' cross.

But Exeter never gave up and took their chance when it came as substitute Wildschut - who joined as a free agent earlier this month - crossed from the right and Mitchell was there at the back post to finish well and cap off an impressive display.

It was only tarnished by his red card for a second booking shortly after, but with 10 men the Grecians held out under a barrage of pressure from Luton, who could not find a way through.

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1SinisaloBooked at 78mins
  • 7MitchellBooked at 88mins
  • 4Aimson
  • 24FitzwaterSubstituted forSweeneyat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Hartridge
  • 3Jules
  • 17WattsSubstituted forColeat 43'minutes
  • 6CarrollBooked at 90mins
  • 23TaylorSubstituted forCoxat 77'minutes
  • 31HarperBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKiteat 63'minutes
  • 11ScottSubstituted forWildschutat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cole
  • 13Wildschut
  • 16Kite
  • 19Cox
  • 26Sweeney
  • 33Woods
  • 36Beardmore
  • 41Borges
  • 47Richards

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Krul
  • 15MengiBooked at 35mins
  • 5Andersen
  • 38JohnsonSubstituted forBellat 63'minutes
  • 45DoughtySubstituted forKaboréat 64'minutes
  • 8Berry
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 14ChongBooked at 42minsSubstituted forOgbeneat 64'minutes
  • 26Giles
  • 10WoodrowSubstituted forBrownat 64'minutes
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forMorrisat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 7Ogbene
  • 9Morris
  • 12Kaboré
  • 16Burke
  • 19Brown
  • 29Bell
  • 46Burger
  • 47Luker
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
7,360

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Exeter City 1, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Luton Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Luton Town).

  4. Post update

    Harry Kite (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Tom Carroll (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Jacob Brown (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Viljami Sinisalo (Exeter City).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.

  12. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Exeter City).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Carlton Morris tries a through ball, but Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reece Cole.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 1, Luton Town 0. Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.

