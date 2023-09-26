Match ends, Exeter City 1, Luton Town 0.
Demetri Mitchell scored a late winner and was then sent off as League One Exeter City upset Premier League Luton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Cauley Woodrow hit the post early on as Luton dominated the first-half possession but were frustrated by Exeter.
Mitchell had a great chance saved by Luton keeper Tim Krul after an hour as Exeter posed more of a threat after the break.
Luton's Jacob Brown twice went close with headers before Mitchell struck in the 83rd minute as the former Manchester United youngster finished Yanic Wildschut's cross at the far post.
Mitchell was sent off five minutes later for a second yellow card, but Exeter held on to progress to the fourth round for the first time in 34 years and earn their first victory over a top flight side since beating Leicester 3-1 in the FA Cup in 1981.
Exeter made five changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Oxford United on Saturday while only Alfie Doughty stayed in the side as Luton - who face Everton in a key game at the bottom end of the Premier League on Saturday - made 10 changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Wolves for their first point since promotion.
Luton dominated the possession from the first whistle as Woodrow rattled the near post from a tight angle after 11 minutes having seen Luke Berry's long-range effort tipped over just before.
James Scott fired a long-range effort just wide of Krul's post after 20 minutes while Luton's Dutch goalkeeper got down to hold a Mitchell shot five minutes later before Mads Andersen, Berry and Elijah Adebayo all went close for the Hatters as the half wore on.
City could have been ahead when Mitchell dispossessed Joe Johnson and sprinted down the right flank before his low effort was saved by Krul, with Kyle Taylor putting the rebound wide.
Luton responded with a quadruple change that saw Amari'I Bell, Issa Kabore, Chiedozie Ogbene and Brown come on, and Brown twice almost put his side ahead - first with a close-range header that was saved by Viljami Sinisalo and the second with a flicked header from Ryan Giles' cross.
But Exeter never gave up and took their chance when it came as substitute Wildschut - who joined as a free agent earlier this month - crossed from the right and Mitchell was there at the back post to finish well and cap off an impressive display.
It was only tarnished by his red card for a second booking shortly after, but with 10 men the Grecians held out under a barrage of pressure from Luton, who could not find a way through.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 5-4-1
- 1SinisaloBooked at 78mins
- 7MitchellBooked at 88mins
- 4Aimson
- 24FitzwaterSubstituted forSweeneyat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Hartridge
- 3Jules
- 17WattsSubstituted forColeat 43'minutes
- 6CarrollBooked at 90mins
- 23TaylorSubstituted forCoxat 77'minutes
- 31HarperBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKiteat 63'minutes
- 11ScottSubstituted forWildschutat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cole
- 13Wildschut
- 16Kite
- 19Cox
- 26Sweeney
- 33Woods
- 36Beardmore
- 41Borges
- 47Richards
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Krul
- 15MengiBooked at 35mins
- 5Andersen
- 38JohnsonSubstituted forBellat 63'minutes
- 45DoughtySubstituted forKaboréat 64'minutes
- 8Berry
- 17Mpanzu
- 14ChongBooked at 42minsSubstituted forOgbeneat 64'minutes
- 26Giles
- 10WoodrowSubstituted forBrownat 64'minutes
- 11AdebayoSubstituted forMorrisat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 7Ogbene
- 9Morris
- 12Kaboré
- 16Burke
- 19Brown
- 29Bell
- 46Burger
- 47Luker
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 7,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Luton Town 0.
Foul by Mads Andersen (Luton Town).
Harry Kite (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tom Carroll (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacob Brown (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Viljami Sinisalo (Exeter City).
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) for a bad foul.
Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Exeter City).
Offside, Luton Town. Carlton Morris tries a through ball, but Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reece Cole.
Goal! Exeter City 1, Luton Town 0. Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
