Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany says he 'switches off' during law explanations

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at the City Ground

Burnley have endured a tough return to the Premier League - and even boss Vincent Kompany admits they are having to get used to the complexities of the top flight.

After cantering to the Championship title last season with 101 points, Kompany's side have collected just one point from their opening four games this term.

The Clarets started the campaign in torrid fashion, losing three games at home and conceding three or more goals each time.

But they got off the mark in Monday night's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, only missing out on all three points after home debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi superbly cancelled out Zeki Amdouni's first-half opener.

The outcome could have been so much better for Burnley had Lyle Foster's late strike not been ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR), who picked up on a handball by Sander Berge in the build-up.

"I have to get used to it," said Kompany. "In the Championship if it's in, it's in.

"I have a decent business and coaching brain, but when it comes to laws and legality I switch off.

"Handball this way or that, they come and explain it to us but I have made a decision to trust what they are doing and have the right intentions.

"It is not something I want to discuss too much, I cannot change it now."

Foster was sent off late on for an elbowing offence, described by Kompany as "a mistake".

Kompany 'excited' by Burnley potential

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany is yet to taste victory as a Premier League manager

It looked like lightning was going to strike twice at the City Ground.

Swiss striker Amdouni had scored a late winner to dump Forest out of the Carabao Cup on 30 August and his opener looked like snatching all three points.

The former Basel player seemingly enjoys playing at the City Ground, with his two goals at the stadium being more than any Forest man has managed on home turf this season. Meanwhile, teenage Burnley winger Luca Koleosho was a constant menace and set up the opening goal.

Kompany said: "You have to fight for every point in this league, but there are a range of teams we can compete with from what I have observed in the four games.

"We have not had a complete performance yet, but today was at least even and depending on which side of the fence you sit, you feel you deserved the win.

"If we can keep improving, our team has so much progress to go and that is the exciting part. In the future there is room for much further improvement."

After Hudson-Odoi's stunning 61st-minute equaliser, the game opened up and luck did not go for the away side when searching for a winner.

Foster could have been the hero when his close-range finish was ruled out, before the striker turned villain by being sent off in injury time for a mindless elbow on Ryan Yates.

The South Africa international has contributed two goals and an assist this season, but he will miss three games through violent conduct starting with Saturday's meeting against Manchester United.

"It is a shame," Kompany said of the red card. "The effort he puts in for the team, how he is establishing himself in the league you have to put forward first.

"He made a mistake and my take is being a bit cautious. He has been open about mental health in the past so I will step away from it and make sure he is ready for the next game.

"He knows that himself and we have to get him back to the level he was at before the red card."

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Comment posted by Rozen Horizon, at 23:38 18 Sep

    I switch off when it comes to VAR too, glad to know I'm in good Kompany.

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 07:17

      KR replied:
      VAR has ruined the game.

  • Comment posted by philer, today at 04:22

    He's saying the rules are grey and far more complicated than they should be...which they are

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 08:38

      Name replied:
      Headline days he ignores the rules. Quite funny, considering he came from Man City where they do that every year with FFP lol

  • Comment posted by acarter, today at 03:28

    Usually I'd criticise a manager for such a statement. But, hang on. How would knowing the handball law/interpretation help? He couldn't do anything different on the training ground. As long as he doesn't argue with refs about something he admits he doesn't know about, then it's fair enough. Too much nonsense and histrionics from the pitchside playpens /"technical areas" anyway.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 03:53

      Anon replied:
      exactly, as you see from HYS with all the "wasn't handball" and in other cases arguing with decisions, knowing or thinking you know the laws doesn't help because ultimately VAR and/or the ref call the shots and all it does is help people wind themselves up and sign up for the hard done by brigade

      no point getting wound up by something you can't control, other than get your players not to do it

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 00:11

    Good Manager and a very good player.

    No need for the abuse.

    It’s just a game.

  • Comment posted by retiredj, today at 00:31

    I am not a Burnley fan, however that goal should have been allowed. There are going to be a lot less goals in the PL in future if that is the benchmark.

    I have a lot of sympathy for the Burnley manager, they were robbed, and that from a Preston fan is hard to say.

    • Reply posted by acarter, today at 03:37

      acarter replied:
      But it isn't a "benchmark". It's one decision in one game, regardless of whether you or I agree with that decision. It isn't case law. It doesn't set a precedent. Referees in years time will not cite Forest v Burnley, 18/9/23 in their judgments. It's one decision in one game. Get over it.

  • Comment posted by Keep it real, today at 06:57

    The laws are there for the big 6.

    5 subs is a game changer for the top 6 with huge squads. So is the added time and dissent rules

    Spurs on Saturday had 16 mins added time for one half, yet there was no var holdups nor any blades booked for time wasting

    McBurnie sent off for telling the ref his shirt was pulled but Maddison spent 90 mins moaning at the ref but gets away with it
    Disgusting

    • Reply posted by None_Set, today at 07:07

      None_Set replied:
      I don’t think there are a big 6 who get preferential treat, though I do think some clubs, like the one mentioned do.

  • Comment posted by fumanstu, today at 01:19

    Not a clear handball, just a guess from var and the ref, not a red either rKompany is just saying it’s a nonsense, he’s not involving himself, he’ll manage what he can manage not what he can’t, pretty sound logic even if he does dress like Forrest Gump

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 07:49

      catseye27 replied:
      Subjective

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:16

    I think he is in good Kompany, for many of us these rules might as well be in a foreign language.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 07:47

      twinprime replied:
      Only if people are thick.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 00:58

    So do I.

    Most decisions seem to go through a PGMOL-approved randomiser at VAR headquarters as the outcome you’d swear they were going to make, is turned on it’s head.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 06:12

    VAR is ruining the game !

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 07:14

      STEVO replied:
      VAR has ruined the game, unless your Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by chadders, today at 07:55

    I remember the days when football was a simple game, were you watched for 90 minutes then spent all week debating the game with your mates until the next match. Now the only thing you remember about a game is the inconsistency of the refereeing and VAR!

    • Reply posted by ash, today at 08:45

      ash replied:
      So go debate that with your friends... As your doing on HYS LOL

  • Comment posted by Kobenhavn, today at 07:40

    "when it comes to laws and legality I switch off."

    And this is why Man City see him as the perfect replacement for Pep.

    • Reply posted by Perdition, today at 08:02

      Perdition replied:
      🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 05:38

    He is right most of us are confused with recent law changes

  • Comment posted by yourblogsarerubbish, at 23:41 18 Sep

    I think we all switch off nowadays, Vinny.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 00:25

    They'll get 3 points on Saturday in an early season 6 pointer with both sides hoping to avoid relegation.

  • Comment posted by peleid, today at 01:52

    My honest opinion that it should have been allowed. Surely if they had three people (two ex footballers) with the referee being in charge it would be better. It obviously is not working with one

    • Reply posted by acarter, today at 03:33

      acarter replied:
      Ex-footballers? That will simplify things. How about they put a ref in charge and everyone abides by his decisions? He's fallible, he won't be right 100% of the time, but people accept it, stop whinging, and get on with it. How about that? Or won't that work in an era where everyone's default position is that they are hard done by?

  • Comment posted by Jennie Ellis, today at 05:08

    Too much is being read into his remark as a neutral he has got a point too many silly rule changes in football they are taking the fun out of the game and VAR is sometimes a joke we need to get back to the referee being in charge let’s face it they earn enough money

  • Comment posted by Nick P, today at 01:05

    Finally a coach and former player admits he doesn't know all the rules of the game. Too often they claim that refs don't know the game when a decision goes against them.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 05:55

      Dave replied:
      He’s copying Heckingbottom’s comments from Saturday.

  • Comment posted by Folkestone lad, today at 08:45

    You clearly can’t use your arm to divert the ball into your path. A clear handball, VAR right for once.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 06:18

    Ah well it will only get worse with VAR decisions.
    Manu at the Turf next.

    Probably get 3 goals disallowed and 2 penalties given to Manu,all decisions given from a hundred miles away.

