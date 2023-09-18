Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jak Alnwick has played for Blackpool, Scunthorpe and Rangers

Cardiff City goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has signed a new deal to extend his stay with the Bluebirds until 2025.

The 30-year-old had a year left on his contract after joining from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren last season.

He struggled to feature regularly last term, but has played all bar one of the club's Championship games under new boss Erol Bulut.

"I feel completely at home here and that's one of the reasons I wanted to stay," said Alnwick.

"I can't wait to continue my life here."

Newcastle-born Alnwick kept the first clean sheet of his Cardiff career in Saturday's 2-0 win over rivals Swansea City.

He had lost his place to Arsenal loanee Runar Runarsson in the previous fixture, a 3-2 defeat at Ipswich, but was reinstalled by Bulut as the Bluebirds secured their first home derby win in a decade.

Cardiff face Coventry City on Tuesday as they look to make it three home wins in a row, Alnwick adding: "There's a real feel-good factor around the place and we all want to keep the positivity going."