Linfield's Jack Scott and Cliftonville's Luke Turner in action

The next seven Irish Premiership matches to be live streamed by BBC Sport NI have been announced.

Cliftonville host Linfield on Friday 20 October in the first of the series of games to be shown live on the BBC Sport website, BBC app and BBC iPlayer.

Champions Larne's meetings with Newry City, Cliftonville, Glentoran and Crusaders are included.

There is also a Big Two encounter on the live schedule, with Glentoran hosting Linfield on 1 December.

After the Cliftonville v Linfield match, the next live stream will see Larne travel to Newry City on Saturday 28 October, with Tiernan Lynch's men then welcoming Cliftonville to Inver Park in front of the cameras on Friday 3 November.

Then there is Larne v Glentoran on 24 November, the Glens against the Blues on 1 December, Carrick Rangers v Crusaders on 8 December and Crusaders v Larne on 15 December.

Glentoran are currently top of the Irish Premiership, a point above Linfield having played a game more.