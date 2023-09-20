Last updated on .From the section European Football

Michael Beale says Rangers are expected to progress from the Europa League's group stage

Europa League: Rangers v Real Betis Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 21 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Michael Beale expects more from summer signing Jose Cifuentes and says "this is his moment" to step up with Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell both out for the next month.

Cifuentes and Ryan Jack are both likely to start in midfield in Thursday's Europa League tie with Real Betis.

The Ecuadorian, 24, signed from Los Angeles FC in August.

"He has been here for a while now. He was the last one in but I still think he's ready," said Ibrox boss Beale.

"He came in very late and did some good things in his first couple of games. And then he was away on international duty.

"Cifuentes didn't play at the weekend because he didn't arrive back from South America until Friday morning and played at altitude. He is ready to go and Ryan Jack is there as well.

"Raskin is out until after the international break with a calf problem. He took a kick [against St Johnstone] and afterwards that kick has given him a problem in his muscle. We're losing a good player."

Beale knows a good run in the Europa League would help offset missing out on the riches of the Champions League after his side lost to PSV Eindhoven in the final qualifying round, and he would also relish adding to Rangers' list of glorious European nights.

Czech side Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol of Cyprus - who both won their domestic titles last season - are the other teams in the group, while Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga.

"There's a financial element [to doing well] but there's a competitive element as well," added Beale, who admits Rangers are "expected to get out of the group".

"You're playing against teams with different styles who're obviously successful in their domestic leagues and that challenge helps you domestically because the level is high and you get exposed to things," he said.

"As a club we have a huge tradition in Europe and it's important we have a good season.

"Looking at the level of this group, I think it will go to the fifth and sixth game until it gets concluded," added Beale, who acknowledged Betis' front four are "very, very dangerous" and also praised their experienced international midfield.

Team news

Rangers will be without striker Danilo as well as midfielders Cantwell and Raskin.

The Brazilian striker required surgery on a nasty facial injury suffered at McDiarmid Park, while Cantwell was injured in the defeat against Celtic at Ibrox.

Former Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo, 40, has recovered from injury and looks likely to play for Real Betis after first-choice Rui Silva was forced off at the weekend against Barcelona.

Experienced midfielders Andres Guardado of Mexico and Portugal's William Carvalho as well as Spanish winger Aitor Ruibal are also expected to be fit for the visitors.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Match stats

Rangers and Real Betis have never previously faced each other in any European competition, but the Gers are winless in their last 15 major European games against Spanish teams (D7 L8) since a 1-0 win over Osasuna in September 1985 in the Uefa Cup.

Real Betis' only previous encounter with a Scottish side in major European competition was against Celtic in the 2021-22 Europa League group stages - they won 4-3 at home before losing 3-2 away.

Rangers have won five of their last six home Europa League matches (D1) since a 2-0 defeat against Lyon in September 2021. That defeat to Lyon is also their only home defeat in the group stage of the tournament (P12 W7 D4 L1).

Real Betis have lost just twice in their last 19 Europa League group-stage matches (W11 D6), both away defeats in the 2021-22 season against Bayer Leverkusen and Celtic.

James Tavernier has scored 10 goals in the Europa League for Rangers - the only English players with more goals in the competition are Marcus Rashford (13), Harry Kane (11) and Jermain Defoe (11). His seven goals in the 2021-22 edition were the most by an English player in a single season in the competition's history.