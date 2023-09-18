Close menu

Lionesses in Women's Nations League: Lucy Parker replaces injured Lotte Wubben-Moy

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Parker training for England
Parker could make her international debut against Scotland or the Netherlands

Defender Lucy Parker will replace Lotte Wubben-Moy in the England squad for this month's Women's Nations League matches.

Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy has a minor muscular injury and will remain in London with the Gunners.

Aston Villa's Parker, 24, is uncapped although she received her first England call up last year.

The Lionesses play Scotland on Friday in Sunderland before the Netherlands on Tuesday, 26 September in Utrecht.

Sarina Wiegman's squad, announced last week, is already without midfielder Kiera Walsh and forward Bethany England through injury, with Chelsea's Fran Kirby and Arsenal's Beth Mead also long term absentees.

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo will join up with her England team-mates on Wednesday after a period of recovery.

Parker was part of England's squad for their friendly matches against the USA and the Czech Republic in October last year but had to drop out through injury.

She joined Villa for the 2023-24 Women's Super League season following two seasons with West Ham, where she made 28 appearances.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:40

    Assume match be on tv, anyone know channel?

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:27

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 17:22

    It doesn't really matter. Wubben Moy is a good player but the epitome of someone who makes up the numbers in the England squad and seems to exist just to warm up. The manager, like a few others, makes no effort to hide who is trusted in the immediate 15/16 of a squad and who is not, by repeatedly never giving them a minute.10 caps and probably treble that, on the bench.

  • Comment posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 16:57

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by WilliamScottCouper, today at 16:56

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by alasdair, today at 16:53

    such a shame. get fit soon looking forward to watching you play again your my favourite player! sending love . you can come back from this stronger!!!

  • Comment posted by CyanSummeryPuppy, today at 16:42

    Yet another international player to have left West Ham Womens team. What are Baroness Brady and her cohorts up to? Another struggle this season I reckon.

    • Reply posted by neutral hammer, today at 16:52

      neutral hammer replied:
      Watched by 1700 ...who cares ?

  • Comment posted by Forgotten in North Wales, today at 16:39

    Feel sorry for Lotte , always puts in a shift when called on

    • Reply posted by gubby allen, today at 17:24

      gubby allen replied:
      When is that? She didn't get one single minute in the Euros or WC, as I recall. I may have missed one appearance but can't think of it.

  • Comment posted by crazycristos, today at 16:36

    👍

