Parker could make her international debut against Scotland or the Netherlands

Defender Lucy Parker will replace Lotte Wubben-Moy in the England squad for this month's Women's Nations League matches.

Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy has a minor muscular injury and will remain in London with the Gunners.

Aston Villa's Parker, 24, is uncapped although she received her first England call up last year.

The Lionesses play Scotland on Friday in Sunderland before the Netherlands on Tuesday, 26 September in Utrecht.

Sarina Wiegman's squad, announced last week, is already without midfielder Kiera Walsh and forward Bethany England through injury, with Chelsea's Fran Kirby and Arsenal's Beth Mead also long term absentees.

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo will join up with her England team-mates on Wednesday after a period of recovery.

Parker was part of England's squad for their friendly matches against the USA and the Czech Republic in October last year but had to drop out through injury.

She joined Villa for the 2023-24 Women's Super League season following two seasons with West Ham, where she made 28 appearances.