Close menu
Champions League - Group G
Man CityManchester City20:00Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade: John Stones, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin de Bruyne out of Champions League opener

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester City players train
Erling Haaland (left) was the Champions League's top scorer last season

Manchester City will be without the injured John Stones, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin de Bruyne as they open their Champions League defence against Red Star Belgrade.

Defender Stones has not played since the Community Shield, while midfielder Grealish suffered a knock before the international break.

Kovacic was injured while on Croatia duty, while De Bruyne is out long term.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul in last season's final.

"Every season we start the competition in the first game with the target to win the first game, then the group stage, then try to win the Champions League," said boss Pep Guardiola.

"Nothing changes from before.

"The same for Red Star tomorrow [Tuesday]. It depends on our performance and our level. We're incredibly happy to defend this crown but this competition doesn't allow you mistakes.

"But always we were so strong at home, nine points from nine. When that happens you can win just one game away and you qualify. Tomorrow is the first step."

Red Star won last season's Serbian title without losing a game, but they changed managers this summer and have lost two of their last three games under Barak Bakhar.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3FC Copenhagen00000000
4Galatasaray00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla00000000
2Arsenal00000000
3PSV Eindhoven00000000
4Lens00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Union Berlin00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Inter Milan00000000
3RB Salzburg00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord00000000
2Atl Madrid00000000
3Lazio00000000
4Celtic00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG00000000
2B Dortmund00000000
3AC Milan00000000
4Newcastle00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City00000000
2RB Leipzig00000000
3Red Star Belgrade00000000
4Young Boys00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Royal Antwerp00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport