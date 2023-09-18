Nathaniel MG Cup: Cardiff City and Swansea City meet again
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Swansea will have the opportunity to go someway towards avenging Saturday's south Wales derby defeat when they host Cardiff City in the Nathaniel MG Cup third round.
Cardiff won 2-0 in the Championship to end Swansea's run of four consecutive derby wins.
The clubs meet on Tuesday when the U21s sides face each other at Swansea.com Stadium.
Both are wildcard entries for the competition for Cymru Leagues clubs.
Cardiff beat Cambrian & Clydach on penalties in the first round before a 4-0 at Haverfordwest Country in the second round.
Swansea won 4-0 at Carmarthen Town in the first round before seeing off Caerau Ely.
Tuesday's other third round ties include Cup holders Bala Town away to Cymru North side Guilsfield.
Nathaniel MG Cup Third Round
Tuesday, 19 September
Afan Lido v Cardiff Met
Ammanford v Briton Ferry
Buckley Town v Gresford Athletic
Swansea City U21 v Cardiff City U21
Guilsfield v Bala Town
Prestatyn Town v Colwyn Bay
The New Saints v Porthmadog
Aberystwyth Town v Pontypridd United