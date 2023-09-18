Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Iwan Morgan, who scored twice in the 4-0 win at Carmarthen, has since joined Brentford

Swansea will have the opportunity to go someway towards avenging Saturday's south Wales derby defeat when they host Cardiff City in the Nathaniel MG Cup third round.

Cardiff won 2-0 in the Championship to end Swansea's run of four consecutive derby wins.

The clubs meet on Tuesday when the U21s sides face each other at Swansea.com Stadium.

Both are wildcard entries for the competition for Cymru Leagues clubs.

Cardiff beat Cambrian & Clydach on penalties in the first round before a 4-0 at Haverfordwest Country in the second round.

Swansea won 4-0 at Carmarthen Town in the first round before seeing off Caerau Ely.

Tuesday's other third round ties include Cup holders Bala Town away to Cymru North side Guilsfield.

Nathaniel MG Cup Third Round

Tuesday, 19 September

Afan Lido v Cardiff Met

Ammanford v Briton Ferry

Buckley Town v Gresford Athletic

Swansea City U21 v Cardiff City U21

Guilsfield v Bala Town

Prestatyn Town v Colwyn Bay

The New Saints v Porthmadog

Aberystwyth Town v Pontypridd United