Seb Vance (right), the son of Guernsey boss Tony, was one of a number of teenagers in the Green Lions' line-up

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is "really positive" about his side, despite their poor start to the season.

The Green Lions lost 3-1 at home to Badshot Lea to leave them 16th in Isthmian League South Central after one win and four losses in five matches.

But Vance gave a debut to Owen Wallbridge while fellow teenagers Jack Griffin, Brandon Wallace, Seb Vance and Keene Domaille were also involved.

"It's a really good group to work with," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"I talk about building a jigsaw puzzle here for the next two or three years and we're putting pieces together every now and then and we put a couple more pieces in the puzzle today.

"Despite losing I'm really positive about the future for this group, because hopefully if we can continue with this way we're playing and we start knitting them together it's going to be good."

Due to FA Cup games elsewhere, the Green Lions do not play again until the end of September.

But Vance says he is upbeat compared to last season, when his side suffered a similarly poor start.

"It's frustrating that we haven't got enough points on the board that we should have, but that's what football can be like, it can be cruel." he added.

"But I'm really positive, because this time last year we couldn't score a goal, we didn't look like scoring a goal and we were poor.

"At the moment this is enjoyable working with the group, we're creating chances and we're gradually getting it together."