Brad Potts has scored 15 goals for Preston since joining from Barnsley in January 2019

Preston North End right-back Brad Potts has signed a new contract to keep him with the Championship leaders until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 29-year-old, who joined Preston in 2019, would have been out of contract next summer.

Since his arrival at Deepdale, Potts has made 178 appearances, including all six league games this term.

"I love it here and I've never wanted to leave," he told the Lancashire club's official website. external-link

"Coming into the last year of your contract can be quite a difficult time if you want to get some security so I was over the moon to get it done.

"I want to stay here for as long as I can and that's why I signed the contract."