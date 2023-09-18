Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Neither Ben House (left) nor Tyler Walker scored a goal before being injured this season

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy says he is "heartbroken" for strikers Ben House and Tyler Walker, after both were ruled out with long-term injuries.

House, 24, who last played in August's Carabao Cup win against Sheffield United, will miss "between three and five months" with a hip problem.

Walker, 26, is out for at least another eight weeks with a hamstring injury, having last featured on 26 August.

"They are both a long way from playing in Lincoln shirts," Kennedy said.

"They are both very long-term injuries. It's heart-breaking, for them first and foremost, because they want to be playing football - it's a job they love."

House was Lincoln's top scorer last season with 13 goals and, after being voted players' player of the season, he was handed a new deal in the summer.

Walker was released by Championship side Coventry at the end of last season and re-joined Lincoln, where he previously scored 16 goals during a loan spell in 2019-20.

Neither had managed to find the net this season before being injured, but Kennedy readily admits their absences will be felt.

"They are very different players, but are equally outstanding," Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"It is just so, so unlucky that we have lost two Grade A, top, top strikers. It's a bitter pill to swallow."

Lincoln are ninth in the League One table, having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games by drawing 1-1 with Carlisle on Saturday.